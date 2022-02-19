Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra: Samsung tells the “behind the scenes”

“A simple and flat shape that harmonizes technology and design without showing the border between them”. This is the concept that inspired Samsung in the creation of its new Galaxy S22 range of which it wanted to tell the “behind the scenes”, or the choices related to design, materials, interface and software, without neglecting the possibilities offered by the S Pen.

SIMPLICITY AND SYMMETRY

“Simplify” was the watchword as for the design. Flat lines, few protrusions e symmetry between the front and back to always look elegant from any angle. The layout of the cameras has also been rearranged to establish a design identity that the Galaxy S series “will keep in the future”.

In particular, Samsung says, the rear camera of the Galaxy S22 and S22 + has been positioned in such a way that it is equidistant from the horizontal and vertical edges. The edge itself no longer stretches on the sides but maintains the same size throughout the profile slightly flatter. The materials used are also the same for both devices. The camera system and waterproof structure are also refined and simplified.

Moving on to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the top of the range that we have already had the opportunity to try, it is clear that the design has been inherited from that Galaxy Note series, with further improvements. More attention was in fact paid to the photographic sector trying to avoid the cameras protruding clearly.

In this case, Samsung has minimized the size of the camera by optimizing the design using mirrored metal frames that create a sort of detachment from the body of the device. The result is a more elegant design, without too many protrusions, with a mirrored metal frame that reflects the color of the device depending on the angle.

S PEN AND INTERFACE

But Galaxy S22 Ultra is also S Pen with all the versatility offered to the user by the possibility of interacting with a stylus on the display. Experience further improved than in the past thanks to 70% reduced latency in addition to compact mode in the Air Command menu which allows you to launch apps more easily. The user interface has also been further improved thanks to Smart Widgets that are shown depending on time and location.

There are also several software innovations relating to the camera, the functions offered by the gallery and the even more complete image editor. Finally, the wallet has also been improved, allowing the combination of digital payments, documents and asset management.



COLORS AND ACCESSORIES

Particular attention was also given to the colors chosen for the entire Galaxy S22 range, defined as “contemporary, classic and premium, but also trendy “.

The refined Phantom Black hue showcases the premium value of the Galaxy S series, while pure Phantom White complements the metallic body reflection, projecting a message of hope and positivity. Green reflects current times and encompasses a variety of tastes, while Burgundy accentuates the premium value and modern, unique vibe of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. A double-layered nano coating adds rich tone and texture to the Pink Gold edition, revealing a variety of colors that go beyond the limits of a standard pink.

Obviously, could not miss a wide range of covers and accessories to offer users even more customization possibilities. From the S-View Flip Cover, which offers the same interface as the Galaxy Watch, we move on to the Frame Cover with two rear parts – one transparent and one mirrored – to leather and simpler silicone covers that can still be used with a strap.

MORE SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING

Finally the packaging. The design identity of the Galaxy S22 series, according to Samsung, is also reflected in its packaging with a large number 22 that “expresses the unity of the camera housing” and an “S” that “suggests the sleek and flat design” of smartphones. The package is made from 100% recycled paper and all components, including accessories and manuals, have been made more compact to reduce the overall packaging volume by 56% compared to those of the Galaxy S20.

Looking ahead, Samsung’s goal for this S series is to provide experiences that “reflect user feedback “ continuing to “create innovative experiences that reflect the changing times, break existing boundaries and transcend the limits of what smartphones can do”.

