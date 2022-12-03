Galaxy S22 Plus vs Edge 30 Fusion: which is the best standard top of the line? 🇧🇷 Comparative

Looking for a top-of-the-line phone but not willing to pay for the most expensive one? Samsung and Motorola have models that bring cutting-edge technologies with more interesting cost-effectiveness, as we have in the Edge 30 Fusion and the Galaxy S22 Plus. Which will be the better buy of the two? That’s what we’re going to find out in this comparison.

The Edge 30 Fusion and Galaxy S22 Plus are about the same size, with Motorola’s model being slightly lighter. Samsung decided to bet on a flatter design, while the rival brings glass with curvature at the edges on the front and back. Both are made of aluminum with a glass finish with Gorilla Glass protection. The difference is for the generation: the Edge 30 Fusion comes with Gorilla Glass 5, while the S22 Plus brings Victus Plus that offers superior resistance to impacts and scratches. Looking from the front, we have a notch in the form of a centralized hole for the selfie camera and thin edges at all ends. At the rear we see a difference in the format of the camera block with the Galaxy betting on a simpler design with the three cameras vertically. Motorola has adopted a block in two different finishes, one part is matte and the other is glossy.

Both brands have decided to abolish the entry for memory cards and headphones. We have a biometric reader incorporated into the screen on both and both respond quickly with few failures. The Galaxy stands out for having IP68 certification to guarantee greater resistance against water than a rival that only supports splashes. In the connectivity part, there is also the advantage of wireless charging in the Galaxy, while the two share the same version of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with NFC and connection to 5G networks. We give the first point to the Galaxy S22 Plus.

best construction Both more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution Both Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification? Galaxy S22 Plus Which is more compact and lightweight? Both Does it have NFC? Both

We have the same screen size on both, as well as Full HD + resolution. Motorola has adopted a P-OLED panel capable of reproducing more color tones, but the Galaxy S22 Plus’s 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen is capable of achieving stronger brightness and delivering superior contrast in sunlight for better visibility outdoors. If you care more about the refresh rate, then you may prefer the Edge 30 Fusion for having a 144 Hz screen for superior fluidity. On the other hand, Samsung’s rival has better color calibration and displays images closer to reality. In terms of viewing angle and black level, we can declare a tie. Thus, we will give a point to each on screen.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Galaxy S22 Plus more accurate colors Galaxy S22 Plus Best screen resolution Both bigger screen Both Better screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus High Hz screen? Edge 30 Fusion Gorilla Glass protection? Both Overall screen quality Both

There is high quality stereo sound on both. The Edge 30 Fusion stands out a little in terms of sound power and has more present bass than the rival, although the S22 Plus reproduces a good balance between bass, mids and highs. There is support for Dolby Atmos in both for more immersive audio with the right equalizer to leave the sound to the taste of each user. Motorola sends headphones in the box with USB-C connection, while Samsung abandoned the accessory some time ago in its cell phones. The headphones that come with the Edge 30 Fusion have good comfort and sound quality, being a nice extra. Thus, we give Motorola a point in sound.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Edge 30 Fusion sound power Edge 30 Fusion Do headphones come in the box? Edge 30 Fusion

In terms of software, we have an advantage for Samsung. In addition to the S22 Plus coming with a more feature-packed system, there is still the advantage of superior update support. The Korean guarantees four updates of the little robot with the right to five years of security patches. The Galaxy S22 Plus recently received Android 13 in Europe with One UI 5.0. Motorola does not yet have a deadline to release the new version for its cell phone and it always ends up taking longer than the rival at this point. With regard to features, the Edge 30 Fusion brings the Ready For platform that allows you to use a TV or monitor to have a desktop experience, something similar to Samsung’s Dex present in the Galaxy S22 Plus. So point to Samsung in software.

Well-updated system? Galaxy S22 Plus Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Galaxy S22 Plus Missing connections? Are there any left? None More fluid software Edge 30 Fusion

The Galaxy S22 Plus features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, while the rival comes with older Qualcomm hardware: the Snapdragon 888 Plus. Seeing it like this, we have the impression that the Korean model will easily win in performance, but it is not so simple. Despite both having 8GB of RAM, Motorola managed to be faster in our multitasking focused speed test. It’s okay that the advantage is small and we can even declare a draw, but it shows that the older hardware is not outdated. Of course, in benchmarks this is where we see the Galaxy S22 Plus come out ahead. However, the difference between the two is not even 10%. In games we can also say that both are at the same level of performance. So we’ll give each one a point.

Who does better on the opening test? Edge 30 Fusion Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy S22 Plus What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy S22 Plus Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Both Which has more storage? Both

The Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a 4,500mAh battery. Here we only have a 100 mAh advantage over the rival, but Motorola’s software makes better use of this capacity and even with the smaller battery we still have greater autonomy. We’re not talking about a difference of a few minutes, but 20% more battery life on the Edge 30 Fusion, which is something really remarkable. To complement it, there is still the most powerful 68W charger that easily surpasses Samsung’s basic 25W. In our tests, the Edge recharged in less than 50 minutes. The Galaxy takes around 1 hour to have its battery completely full. Motorola’s also wins in fast charging and we have half the battery recovered in 15 minutes, while the S22 Plus recovers only a third. Thus, we give victory to Motorola in battery.

Which has more battery? Galaxy S22 Plus Which recharges faster? Edge 30 Fusion Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Edge 30 Fusion Does it have wireless charging? Galaxy S22 Plus

Both models in our comparison have a triple camera at the rear. We have a 50 MP sensor in both, but Samsung adopts its own ISOCELL sensor, while Motorola outsources the component acquired from OmniVision. Which captures the best photos? On sunny days you will have more detailed photos with better colors on the Galaxy S22 Plus. Dark scenarios also stand out more in the Korean model, while Motorola’s suffers from grainy photos. The S22 also wins when using the zoom due to its telephoto camera that allows you to get closer to what is far away with little loss of quality. The ultra-wide also records sharper photos, while the Edge 30 Fusion captures better macros. We’ll give the Galaxy a point for the best rear photo set.

Best rear camera set Galaxy S22 Plus Best photos of the day Galaxy S22 Plus best night photos Galaxy S22 Plus most versatile set Both best ultra wide Galaxy S22 Plus best telephoto lens Galaxy S22 Plus best macro Edge 30 Fusion best depth Both

Photos captured with the Galaxy S22 Plus

The front camera of the Edge 30 Fusion may impress with its high resolution of 32 MP, but it is a sensor that compresses four pixels into one and in the end we have an image of only 8 MP that is less sharp than the 10 MP camera of the Galaxy S22 Plus. Despite the Motorola registering good selfies, the S22 Plus is slightly above because it suffers less from noise, registers better colors and has a more efficient portrait mode that suffers less to blur more complex parts of the photo. One more point for the S22 Plus in camera.

Best front camera set Edge 30 Fusion Front camera records in 4K? Both best selfie Galaxy S22 Plus

Photos captured with the Edge 30 Fusion

The camcorder of both records up to 8K resolution and has efficient optical stabilization and agile focus. In terms of details, colors and sharpness, we can say that both Motorola’s top of the line and the Korean rival are on the same level. They also record great quality stereo audio with clean sound with little wind noise. One point that both disappoint is when shooting with the front camera in darker places. Both Galaxy and Edge suffer from excessive noise. Thus, we will tie the camcorder.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Better electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture Both best video quality Both

The Galaxy S22 Plus hit the national market in February 2022 for BRL 6,999 and the Edge 30 Fusion in September for BRL 4,999. Right off the bat, the Motorola model takes advantage of having reached the market at a more affordable price and now, at the end of 2022, it is found for R$ 1,000 less, which makes it more attractive to consumers. Thus, we close the comparison with the last point for the Edge 30 Fusion.

Which had the best launch price? Edge 30 Fusion Which is currently the best value for money? Edge 30 Fusion

It was a fierce dispute between advanced cell phones from Motorola and Samsung with a small victory for the Galaxy S22 Plus. If you were in doubt about which one to buy, now you know which is the better of the two. As the Motorola one is cheaper, it becomes a more tempting option and when choosing it you will have a cell phone with a more fluid 144 Hz screen, more powerful and balanced sound with a free headset, a little more agile performance in multitasking and greater battery life with less recharge time. By paying more for the Galaxy you will get a cell phone with a brighter screen for better visibility in open areas, more complete software with faster updates, better cameras for photos and water resistance as a good extra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: 7 POINTS Water resistance and more complete

Screen with stronger brightness and better colors

More complete software and superior update support

Best in benchmarks

best rear cameras

best for selfies

great camcorder Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: 6 POINTS Screen with superior fluidity and reproduces more colors

More powerful sound and good quality headphones

Superior at multitasking

Superior autonomy and shorter charging time

great camcorder

Lowest price