Galaxy S22 not yet official, but the advertising campaign is already pharaonic

By: Abraham

Samsung has begun to “push” the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy Unpacked launch event is just a few days away, so the company has launched an advertising campaign. A pharaonic advertising campaign, to be honest: several 3D panels scattered around five metropolises for the promotion of the launch event alone. The name of the initiative, Tiger in the Cityit is not accidental: the protagonist is a tiger who lovingly plays with the Galaxy logo.

Ready to break the rules? appears at the end, when the cat shatters the glass to launch – only virtually, fortunately for passers-by – among the streets of New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul. By choosing the “XL cat” as the protagonist of the campaign, Samsung has combined two objectives: on the one hand it pays homage to the year of the Chinese Tiger, on the other it raises expectations about the photographic capabilities of the Galaxy S22.

In fact, the tiger has a very developed sight, it is able to maintain a good part of its vision even when there is little light. then between the lines Samsung suggests to fans that the next top of the range will increase the ability, already level on the predecessors, of take good photographs even when conditions are not the simplest.

In particular, the greatest expectations are concentrated on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which feels the weight of the Samsung range on its shoulders like never before this year. He will also have to take the place of the Note, a closed chapter for the company that has preferred to dedicate the “spot” of the Galaxy Unpacked summer to leaflets and to transfer the stylus and salient features of the Notes on the Galaxy Ultra. For this Galaxy S22 Ultra will in fact be a Galaxy Note at first glance.

Abraham

