Galaxy S22 line may receive Galaxy Enhance-X photo editor in June

Samsung is close to finalizing the development of the Galaxy Enhance-X application for the Galaxy S22 line. Last month, the app was launched for the Galaxy S23 series and the South Korean company said it will gradually bring it to older devices.

A Samsung Community moderator confirmed that the Enhance-X app is nearing completion for the Galaxy S22 lineup and could start rolling out in 2-3 weeks. It is worth noting that the information is not taken for granted and the forecast may change, but the South Korean will provide more details when the application is ready. The Galaxy Enhance-X app works similarly to the Galaxy S22’s gallery remaster feature. It uses artificial intelligence to correct imperfections in images caused by blur, noise and other loss of detail, but it offers more tools and better control of these parameters than the standard version.

It can also be used to adjust more advanced features such as smoothing and skin tone. Essentially, it’s an AI-powered remastering app that can transform your photos completely, even if you don’t have advanced editing skills. Galaxy Enhance-X is currently available on the Galaxy Store for Galaxy S23 line users only. It weighs in at 85MB and is in beta development. However, it is not clear whether other cell phones will receive the application in the testing phase or whether Samsung is close to finalizing its development and starting distribution to other flagships.