Galaxy S22: January patches are also available in Italy

The spread of the continues January Android patch from Samsung and, over the last few hours, this has also involved the smartphones of the series equipped with the Exynos 2200 SoC, therefore also the Italian models. A few days ago the update was spotted for the Snapdragon versions, while now we can confirm that the variants marketed in our market have also begun to receive the latest security updates from January 2023.

The new software has the serial number S90xBXXS2BWA2, where the x small varies based on whether it is the one dedicated to the standard Galaxy S22 (the review), the Plus variant (review) or the Ultra one (here our review). As already indicated in the previous sighting, the January patches do not introduce any significant innovations, but only corrections and fixes of known vulnerabilities.

The most important news should arrive on the occasion of the release of the much discussed One UI 5.1, which has already been confirmed by Samsung and which should debut on the Galaxy S23 series. After that the new interface should arrive even on the current Galaxy S22 but it will still take a few weeks before that happens.

The presentation of the One UI 5.1 will certainly take place on the occasion of the launch of the S23 expected for February 1st and from that moment we can expect it to reach the S22 already during the same month. On the other hand, Samsung is no longer paying attention to the issue of software exclusivity for the top of the range just announced, an element that in the past prevented models already on the market from receiving the latest update too soon compared to the latest fresh smartphones. announcement.

(updated January 13, 2023, 08:50)