Galaxy S22: here it is at the endurance test and teardown test

By: Abraham

The new top of the Samsung range they have just been presented and consequently they are already in the hands of reviewers, and not only that, who are carrying out the first ritual tests waiting for the complete evaluations (here you will find our first impressions).

This is leading to the release of several videos that deal with aspects accessories than the most anticipated ones, as in the case of the latest videos published on YouTube by the channel PBKreviewsthat has already submitted Galaxy S22 – the basic variant – to the usual ones resistance test and al teardown that reveals all the secrets of the top of the range of the South Korean house.

EXCELLENT RESISTANCE

As for endurance, the S22 performs very well, showing a good structural integrity that allows it not to break down even when subjected to heavy twisting. Also good is the resistance of the Gorilla Glass Victus + glass panel and the aluminum side frame; the score assigned by PBK is therefore the maximum that can be obtained in the category, equal to 10/10.

THE DATA OF THE TEARDOWN

As for the teardown and the simplicity of repair, Galaxy S22 gets a score of 7.5 / 10 according to the channel criteria. The fact is confirmed that the metal plate that protects the photographic compartment is glued to the rear glass, which is kept welded to the smartphone thanks to the use of glue.

Between critical points assembly highlights the fact that several important components need to be disassembled before you can get to the display, then the screen replacement procedure isn’t exactly the easiest. Also bad when it comes to removing the batterythat it does not have the classic adhesive tabs and therefore it is necessary to make use of alcohol to dissolve the glue. In short, a positive but not excellent result, which you can learn more about in the following video.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6"¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom Black 2022 

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6"¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Green 2022
929

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from Comet at 879 euros.

(updated February 10, 2022, 7:02 pm)

Abraham

