Galaxy S22 and Ultra version in the “definitive” leak: there is also the Super Clear Glass

If you still have doubts about the technical and aesthetic characteristics of Galaxy S22, this latest preview published by @xeetechcare on Twitter could give you all the answers. All, or almost all, at least. The leak specifically concerns the 6.1-inch “base” model and the expected Ultra – or Note, if you prefer – which compared to the rest of the range will differ not only in specifications (and price), but also in terms of back design.

GALAXY S22

Let’s start with Galaxy S22, which according to this document shared on the net will be offered in at least three colors (but the card, alas, is cut): Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green. The already rumored rose gold is missing from the appeal, which among other things is the color of the render itself. The smartphone weighs 167 grams (one more, 168, for the mmWave variant) and will be equipped with a 6.1-inch 2X Dynamic Amoled display with FHD + 2340×1080 resolution.

GALAXY S22 ULTRA

Even more succulent information and details concern the Ultra version of Galaxy S22. Let’s summarize them below: display: Dynamic Amoled 3X 6.8 “QHD + 3080xx1440

Dynamic Amoled 3X 6.8 “QHD + 3080xx1440 weight: 228g (229 in mmWave version)

228g (229 in mmWave version) Integrated S Pen (as known, it will be black and therefore not in the same color as the body: the reference to the color of the smartphone is only in the final part of the stylus)

processor: Exynos 2200 (but there will also be the Snapdragon version, HERE you can find the benchmarks)

Exynos 2200 (but there will also be the Snapdragon version, HERE you can find the benchmarks) memory: 8 / 12GB of RAM 128/256 / 512Gb internal

battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh cameras: front: 40MP, f / 2.2 rear: 108MP main, f / 1.8, OIS, Super Clear Lens (system to avoid reflections, otherwise known as Gorilla Glass DX ) 12MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, Dual Pixel AF 10MP telephoto, f / 2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF 10MP telephoto, f / 4.9, OIS, 10x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF

colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy (the rumored red is missing) Roland Quandt instead allows us to take a look at the 45W fast charger for the Galaxy S22 Ultra (EP-T4510):

The official date is now very little missing: the date probably is that of 8 February, with pre-orders starting the following day. Availability in stores is expected for February 25th.