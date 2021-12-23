Galaxy S22 and S22 +, another “gift” from rumors: here is the Pink Gold color

After yesterday’s fleeting look at the rear surfaces of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 +, it’s once again LetsGoDigital to provide us with further preview elements on the next smartphones from Samsung, specifically on the appearance of Galaxy S22 and S22 + in a color of which, until yesterday, little or nothing was known, what should be called Pink Gold. If the advance information so far proves accurate, the two Galaxy S22s will arrive in four colors: black, white, green and rose gold or Pink Gold.

The image processing took place on the basis of the indications of the informer Ahmed Qwaider, who discovered the Pink Gold hexadecimal: # E2B9B3. Also, again according to Qwaider, the rear surface of the two Galaxy S22 – which will pass to glass from plastic of the current generation – will have a matte coating on which a 12.5% ​​more effective anti-fingerprint treatment.

S22 ULTRA IN BURGUNDY RED AND WITH ITS 108 MP

The informant also obtained the official name of the Galaxy S22 Ultra red coloring seen in yesterday’s renders: it will be called Burgundy red, thus recalling the denomination and shades of the tops of the past years Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9. On Galaxy S22 Ultra he took the floor Ice Universe, anticipating an important software feature: according to the information in its possession, Samsung will introduce a mode for the artificial intelligence-based 108 megapixel shooting enhancement.

In the 108MP mode of S22 ultra, a new button appears in the lower right corner of the page, which is the AI ​​detail enhancement button. After opening it, your photos have more details, colors and brightness than ordinary 108MP.

The whistleblower shared a screenshot of the Galaxy S22 Ultra photo interface indicating where the button will be placed virtual that will allow you to activate the optimization at 108 MP with artificial intelligence, that is in the lower right corner where there is currently the one for the optimization of the scenes. It seems that using AI the high resolution shots will gain details, colors and brightness.

S22 Ultra will also be available in the more traditional black and white colors, as shown in a photo that is circulating on the net in these hours.

For the official information on the Galaxy S22 range, a slightly longer wait than initially expected, when it seemed that the new top of the range would arrive in January, should be put in estimate. The picture outlined by the latest rumors suggests a different “formation”: Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in January, while I Galaxy S22 will be presented on February 8th, pre-orders will start the next day pending availability on February 25th.