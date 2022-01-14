Galaxy S22: All three models could use the new Gorilla Glass Victus +

The next generation of this type of glass, according to a well-known leaker, could be used by Samsung for its Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra. Ice Universe, however, it does not specify whether the new “Gorilla Glass Victus +” will be used for both the front and rear or just the front of the three devices.

In recent months, another authoritative leaker had claimed that the three new Galaxy S22s would have had Gorilla Glass backs, including the “entry” model that on the Galaxy S21 range has a plastic back. The Galaxy S21 Ultra instead it has the Victus on both sides. For the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as reported in a “leaked” data sheet, Samsung would have foreseen the use of a Super Clear Glass, also developed by Corning, which is supposed to reduce light reflections.

Regarding other features, in the last few hours rumors have spread that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be offered worldwide only with the processor. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and not with the Exynos 2200 which probably should be used for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 +.

Samsung has not yet confirmed a date for the presentation of its new Galaxy S22 which, according to rumors, should be held on February 8th during an “Unpacked” event broadcast in streaming.