Galaxy S22, again no seamless update: is it really a problem?

The care of Samsung in the comparison of the theme of the updates is now known, but it seems that the South Korean home has not yet implemented – not even on the Galaxy S22 series – a function that has existed for years in the Android world: i seamless update. The news comes from an analysis by 9to5Google carried out on the firmware of Galaxy S22 Ultra (protagonist of our last review), which it does not have the dual system of A / B partitions in order to take advantage of the ability to install updates quickly and transparently for the user.

For those who do not remember how seamless updates work, it is a system that takes advantage of the presence of two partitions (A and B) in which the operating system is installed. When a new update is released, it comes installed on the partition not in use and this results in total transparency of the process since the user does not come ousted from using your terminal during the operation. Once the installation is complete, that will be enough quickly restart the smartphone to be able to access the latest software.

The seamless update system is therefore designed for simplify an operation that is often experienced with anxiety and annoyance by the user, due to the long waits that occur when the traditional update procedure is performed. Also this year – as last – Samsung has not implemented support for seamless updates, despite Google almost managed to make the function mandatory during 2020, only to take a step back.

IS IT REALLY A PROBLEM FOR THE USER?

Without a doubt the Galaxy update process can be considered antiquated in the ways in which it is performed, but is this really a problem? The question arises when we evaluate Samsung’s all-round upgrade policy; removed the lack of practicality given by the lack of A / B partitions, the South Korean house today represents excellence in this sector in the Android world.

Samsung was in fact the first to shake things up in the past and has also done so in the last few days, confirming that the S21 and S22 series will enjoy 5 years of overall updates, which also include well 4 major releases of Android / One UIthus going to position itself again on the highest step of the podium as regards the management of updates.

Over the past few years Samsung has demonstrated with facts that he has radically changed his approach to software support of its smartphones, also taking care of that relating to mid-range devices which, although less expensive and therefore with lower revenue margins, are purchased by a wider slice of the public.

In short, we can say that the lack of seamless updates can take a back seat when you are faced with a support so long-lasting. The Android world has come from years in which many manufacturers have guaranteed a maximum of 1 major update and 1 additional year of security patches, while now things are gradually changing thanks to the pressure put by Samsung on its main competitors on this aspect.

Updates on the Galaxy will therefore be more slow and invasive during installation, but it is also true that seamless update support is essentially useless if it is not accompanied by ongoing support: there is very little of it if there is no update to install.

