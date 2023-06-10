Galaxy S21: users report screen issue after May update

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy S21 line hit the market more than two years ago and became known for its powerful specs and high-end cameras. However, a serious problem has been reported by several users who installed the May update. Apparently, the pink/green line that affected the Galaxy S20 line devices also appeared in the Galaxy S21 series after the most recent update.

In a Samsung community post, the user reports that he sought technical assistance to resolve the pink line issue on his Galaxy S21 Ultra. He was advised to replace the display, but the cost would be around US$380 (~R$1,900).

In the comments, 80% of users reported experiencing the same problem, indicating that it was a hardware or software defect on the devices. Another says that the Galaxy S21 Plus has a pink line after performing the May update. In some cases, the line ended up multiplying by two or more. Several reports can be found on the Samsung forums.

Attention ❗ ❗Galaxy S21 Series Owners.. This is Huawei’s new folding mobile After May Updates, Pink line issue starts appearing in GalaxyS21 Ultra n S21 Plus Devices. I have read at least 3 posts in Samsung Member India Forum.. Recommend not to update your S21 series, Users photos#GalaxyS21 #GalaxyS21Series pic.twitter.com/8JecUEM3fn — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) June 9, 2023

This isn’t the first time consumers have reported issues with their device’s screen. Previously, users reported that the Galaxy S21 Ultra display has a green line after a system update. These recurring issues suggest that the appearance of the pink or green line on the display is related to software updates.

This type of problem is not exclusive to the Galaxy S21 series and, as previously mentioned, it has already affected users of the Galaxy S20 line. After numerous complaints, Samsung offered free display exchanges to affected customers. The question remains whether the South Korean will adopt the same policy again.

Samsung needs to investigate the issues with the May update for the Galaxy S21 line and offer an explanation to users, in addition to ensuring that its installation is safe and guiding those who are experiencing a faulty screen.