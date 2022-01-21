Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Expert RAW app updates again

As promised in the past few days, Samsung released the new update of Expert RAW, the official application that allows you to access a series of advanced photographic features on Galaxy S21 Ultra (the only smartphone that currently supports it), including the ability to use Pro mode on all cameras and support for saving images in 16-bit Lossless JPEG and Linear DNG RAW formats.
This update introduces the third version of the app – which now switches to the 1.0.00.21– and it does not bring with it novelties from the point of view of functionality, but deals with solve the main problems that plagued the previous version 1.0.00.16. Samsung has not released an official changelog, but it seems that the latest update has solved the problems related to the pixel composition in the photos taken with telephoto optics and improved the quality of the shots in very high light conditions.
Other bugs of the previous version – which should have been fixed – include the incompatibility with voice commands and an error in the display of shutter speeds shown in photos with long exposure times. Samsung has however confirmed that intends to make its application compatible with a larger number of smartphones in the future; probably Expert RAW will also be one of the battle horses of the next Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it is possible that compatibility will also be extended to lower-end S series models.
