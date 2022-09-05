galaxy s21, one ui 5.0 beta available in the uk!

- Advertisement -

The One UI 5.0 beta program for the galaxy-s21-fe-new-variant-on-the-samsung-website-4g-and-sd720g-possible/">Galaxy S21. After the start that, as often happens, involved the home market, the South Korean one, in a few hours Samsung started the rollout of the test version of the new user interface based on Android 13 also in the United Kingdom. It is unlikely – better to say it immediately – that the program will also be extended to Italy, if only because it should retrace the footsteps of the one for the Galaxy S22, launched a few weeks ago in various regions but not in our country.

British enthusiasts can therefore immediately launch themselves to the discovery of the One UI 5.0 beta, which in a stable version could arrive starting from mid-October. There build in question is the G99xBXXU5ZVHE, declined for Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra with a size that is for the Ultra variant just under 2 GB. The “deal” to have the One UI 5.0 beta on the Galaxy S21, as well as on any other Samsung where you want to install a beta release, is to have registered for the beta program through the banner that appears in the Samsung Members app.

Only then, after a few minutes, the presence of an update is notified and can be installed. There One UI 5.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 includes the typical innovations associated with the new Samsung interface, and that is, briefly, the major choices for customizing the smartphone with 16 themes and 12 color options for screens, icons and panels, the best management of widgets and notifications, the possibility to set different languages ​​for each app or the new audio and vibration management.

For the stable version instead you have to be patient. The latest rumors indicate mid-October, between the 17th and 19th of the month, and of course the rollout would start from the most recent top of the range, so S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra. Then within some time, probably after thinking about Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung should proceed with the distribution for the top of the previous generation range, with the Galaxy S21 that should be the first of this second generation. rollout tranche.

