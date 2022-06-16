Galaxy S21 FE, new variant on the Samsung website: 4G and SD720G, possible?

The story of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE it could be enriched by a new chapter. Of the smartphone, which is by right one of the most troubled products of recent years with its very long gestation, a variant with 4G connectivity exactly six months after the launch of the 5G modem and about a year after what should have been the arrival period of the current product.

NEW PRODUCT ON SAMSUNG.COM AND ON THE BLUETOOTH PORTAL

An almost infinite story, in fact, which is now enriched by one curious indiscretion, more than concrete since a clue comes from Samsung itself. In fact, among the support pages of the German portal there is one – empty for now, link in SOURCE – on a smartphone with model number SM-G990B2 / DSpractically the same as Galaxy S21 FE 5G but with an extra “2”.

Of the alleged Galaxy S21 FE 4G there are also tracks on the portal where the Bluetooth SIG, the body that oversees the standard publishes the certifications of products with Bluetooth, which for the Galaxy S21 FE in question (the name is clearly indicated in the certification) is version 5.2, while on the model currently on the market it is version 5.0. The indiscretions they don’t stop there, there are a third and a fourth even if less reliable.

TWO DEALERS UNION: S21 FE 4G WITH SNAPDRAGON 720G

A Danish and a Norwegian retailer have put online pages for the purchase of a Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990BZAWEUB, different from that reported by Samsung and Bluetooth SIG but just as curious. The unpublished S21 FE is in fact reported with the characteristics of the smartphone already on the market but with a very different chip, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G. An octa core at 8 nanometers and 2.3 GHz of maximum frequency far less valuable than the Snapdragon 888 of the current S21 FE 5G, and with only 4G modem.

Alleged Galaxy S21 FE 4G on technet.no and itrelation.dk, respectively S21 FE 4G COULD REALLY COME BUT NOT WITH SD720G

Trust the indications of the dealersaccording to which it would arrive on the market in two weeks, it comes a little hard. Samsung, more than someone will remember, had already declined the S20 FE in two variants, with 4G and 5G modems. The chip, however, has always remained that of a top of the rangethe Snapdragon 865, in line with the caliber of the Galaxy S. It is now difficult to believe that Samsung can replicate the operation of a variant without 5G with Galaxy S21 FE equipping it however of a much lower-end chip, from Galaxy A52 to be clear.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px Samsung Galaxy A52 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4 mm

6.5 inches – 2400×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

Moreover, the important downgrade on the chip in all probability would nullify the economic effort to reproduce the same sensors as Galaxy S21 FE 5G on a product with Snapdragon 720G, because the ISP, the processor in charge of processing the images which is an integral part of the SoC, would be of medium-low range (between the Spectra 350L of 720G and the Spectra 580 of 888 the differences are considerable) consistently with the type of SoC. A mid / low-end ISP would be the bottleneck, the limiting factor for stolen high-end sensors, and would produce photographs closer to the mid-range than the “top” ones, despite the sensors.

The Snapdragon 888 and 720G ISPs, respectively. Source: Qualcomm

In short, that an unreleased Galaxy, probably a variant of Galaxy S21 FE judging by the model number, is in Samsung’s projects seems beyond doubt. It is also possible that it does not have 4G connectivity, since it is said that S20 FE 4G still sells well, a sign that the market is still looking with interest at the “top” without 5G.

Unlikely, in our opinion, instead of responding to the identikit of the two retailers with a Snapdragon 720G whose presence seems inadequate to the rest of the hardware, at the high level that the products of the Galaxy S range have always kept faith, and would also end up confusing the Samsung range by fading a lot in the eyes of customers the differences between Galaxy A, M and S. What do you think?