Galaxy S21 FE, is the price right? The official Irish website reveals how much it will cost

After an endless swing of rumors, from the launch in September or October which now seemed certain up to the hypothesis of the total cancellation of the project, finally the time to Galaxy S21 FE is approaching: the right occasion should in fact be the event that Samsung will hold on January 4, one day before the opening of CES 2022.
In the meantime, the identikit of the smartphone is practically complete, and only one information is missing from the appeal, but crucial: the price. And once again the leak in this sense comes directly from official site of the Korean giant, in this case from that Irish.
On the portal, in fact, there are already two pages dedicated to Galaxy S21 FE, with the version from 128 GB what it costs 769 euros, while for that from 256 GB they will need 839 euros. Definitely better than what was suggested by the very first rumors on the subject, dating back to mid-November, and more in line with the recent rumors of early December, which, however, were more optimistic and concerned the German price list.
In fact, we must be careful not to get confused: it is true that the basic version of S20 FE cost 669 euros, but it was the 4G version with Exynos 990 processor. The 5G one, with SoC Snapdragon 865 (and 128 GB of internal memory), it had a price equal to 769 euros: and Galaxy S21 FE, which will mount Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 under the body and will only be 5G, should therefore resume the speech of the predecessor also in this profile.
- Operating system: Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Octacore, maximum 2.84 GHz
- Display: 6.4 inches, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O, 2340×1080 pixels, maximum 120 Hz, 401 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Memory: 6/128 GB or 8/256 GB
- Camera principal:
- 12MP wide angle (f / 1.8, OIS, dual PDAF)
- 12MP ultra wide angle (f / 2.2, fixed focus)
- 8 MP 3 × optical telephoto (f / 2.4, autofocus, OIS)
- Camera front: 32 MP (f / 2.2, fixed focus)
- Sensors: accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, virtual proximity sensor
- Battery: 4500mAh LiPo, fast charging and wireless PowerShare
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C (3.2 Gen 1), NFC, WiFi 6
- Net cell phone: 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
- Dimensions 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm
- Weight: 170 grams
- Other: IP68 waterproof, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, DeX, child mode, Knox data security, geo-tagging, sync function, dual SIM (Nano) + eSim, facial recognition, under-display fingerprint reader
- Prices: 769 euros (128 GB), 839 euros (256 GB)
- Availability: to be defined