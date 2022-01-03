Galaxy S21 FE already on sale in Italy: Samsung still plays in advance | Price

We have already had the opportunity to test it for a few days in preview, and our first sensations are already online. But Samsung is evidently in a hurry to put it on the market as soon as possible, probably to fit into what remains of the wave of Christmas shopping and to prevent it from being cannibalized by the Galaxy S22 that are about to monopolize the scene. So in Seoul they once again played ahead of the official launch and so on Galaxy S21 FE , quite surprisingly, it is already available for purchase in Italy.

The clearest example comes from a Unieuro. The photo published by the colleagues of tuttoandroid.net leaves little room for interpretation: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is exhibited together with other smartphones of the oriental company close to the “standard” Galaxy S21. Choice, perhaps, a little unfortunate: the Fan Edition is proposed to 769.90 euros that is to what presumably will be its list price, while Galaxy S21, during its presence on the market, has depreciated.

The result is clear: the same Unieuro shop sells the “standard” S21 for over 100 euros less than the S21 FE, which it should have been the “economic” variant from the rear surface in plastic rather than in glass and from a technical framework of a slightly lower level. At the same figures it is sold in at least one Euronics center: the smartphone is not included in the national online flyer, but is present on that of the Nova group which offers it for 769 euros or to 699 euros if you pay via epay.