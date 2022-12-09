Galaxy S21 and S20 update to Android 13 and One UI 5.0

- Advertisement -

Samsung respects the timeline and releases Android 13 and the interface One UI in version 5.0 on Galaxy S21 and related Plus and Ultra variants. The top of the 2021 range thus closely follow the S22 series, waiting for the distribution to start also for all the other Galaxy smartphones for which the update is planned. The beta testing phase for these models is therefore to be considered officially concluded.

UPDATE: ALSO GALAXY S20 SERIES

The update is being released in several European countries: if you have not yet received the notification, we invite you to manually check its availability by accessing the menu Settings> Software Update> Download and Install. The rollout will presumably be completed within the next few days.

- Advertisement - Samsung Galaxy S21 71.2 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm

6.2 inches – 2400×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 75.6 x 161.4 x 7.8 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3200×1440 px As we know, Android 13 and One UI 5.0 introduce many new features: for more information, we invite you to take a look at our video at the end of the article, below are the main aspects taken from the changelog:

- Advertisement -

THE NEWS

design new icons and illustrations new animations and transition effects for a more natural transition from one screen to another improved blur effects and colors

customization lock screen customization more wallpapers more options for the color palette different backgrounds for each contact

modalities and routines choice of modalities based on the activity Rest Mode changes to Sleep Mode simplified layout to discover the most useful routines quick check of ongoing routines

widget in Home ability to stack widgets in Home Home screen tips

multitasking change of view with a gesture Quick opening of apps in split screen mode

connected devices Added Connected Devices menu to Settings ability to hide notifications on TV when casting screen with Smart View audio playback from your smartphone on any Chromecast device

Room and Gallery one-handed zoom assistance with Pro mode histogram in Pro mode added watermark to photos telephoto now with food mode support single shot renewed ability to choose filters more easily customization of albums in the gallery new layout for Stories

Photo and video editor creating stickers from photos Expanded ways to edit animated clips ability to keep Video Portrait effects even after editing drawing perfect shapes on photos and videos with the pen tool 60 new stickers

emoji new AR Emoji stickers using transparent backgrounds with Emoji AR stickers

Samsung keyboard new emojis for emoji Couples ability to reorder expression buttons ability to enter kaomoji directly from the Samsung keyboard customization of the spacebar row

Text extraction and scanning extraction from images or screenshots text-based suggestions in images

Samsung DeX improved activity bar new DeX notification indicator mini calendar

notifications receiving only notifications chosen by the user easier access to app notification controls choice of the types of notifications from the apps new layout

settings setting a language for each app setting exceptions for Do Not Disturb improved sound and vibration settings more options for RAM Plus automatic optimization

security and privacy security status check avoid accidental sharing of personal information security and privacy information for websites

accessibility more options in the quick panel easier access to the magnifying glass enhanced voice assistance easy editing of the Accessibility button new actions for corner Actions

other simultaneous timers check on guests at the event on the calendar adding video conferences to events adding stickers to Google calendar reminders due today show and hide completed reminders view to show more reminders on the screen drag and drop favorites between folders Improved Archive search improved digital well-being emergency assistance integrated emergency contact list ability to show app names in the apps Tag Edge panel



UPDATE: ALSO GALAXY S2012 SERIES: 40

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra also update to Android 13 with One UI 5.0. The rollout should have just started, however information on the affected markets is currently lacking.