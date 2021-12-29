Galaxy S20, S10, Note 20, Z Fold 2: Android 12 / One UI 4 stable arrives in Europe!

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2 and S10 are starting to receive Android 12 / One UI 4.0: reports have multiplied between yesterday and today – and in all three cases in European markets very close to ours: the Swiss one for the top of the 2020 range, the German one for the S10s. Just yesterday we reported the arrival of the third beta for S10 in South Korea, so it is rather unexpected news; for S20 and Note 20, on the other hand, it was more predictable, since a few days ago Samsung itself had announced that the Beta program had come to an end and that everything was ready for stable release. But it was expected that it would have to wait until next year.
The firmware for S10 is codenamed GULB (more precisely G97xFXXUEGULB) and is available on both S10 and S10 Plus in a non-brand version. It was compiled on December 17, 2021, and that includes the December patches. As for the S / Note 20, however, the build has code EULF for the Notes ed EUL7 for S. It was compiled on December 22nd, also contains the December patches and is available for all models. Finally, the patch for Z Fold 2 has code FULE and was compiled on December 21, 2021. We therefore hope that the patch will take a little while to cross the border and arrive on our devices.
Samsung is proving to be the fastest company to bring the new version of Android to their devices. True, it started stumbling a bit, considering that it had to suspend distribution on both the latest generation leaflets and the S21s (only in Korea, thankfully). But you can’t blame it that much: several manufacturers have found themselves in the same situation, and even Google itself has its own headaches. It seems pretty clear by now that the problem is at the root – that is, the Android 12 code itself.
