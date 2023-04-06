Galaxy S10 range, no more security patches: save (for now) 5G and Lite

- Advertisement -

No more security updates for the range. Not all, because Galaxy S10 Lite and still appear among the products entitled to quarterly security updates. Galaxy S10, S10e and S10+ were presented at February 2019 and are available from the following month, Galaxy S10 5G, despite the name, is a quite different product even from Galaxy S10+ while Galaxy S10 Lite dates back to January 2020.

The three they are not alone to have disappeared from the official list of smartphones to which Samsung sends security patches: among the most popular products, for example, there are also and , more than four years have passed since their presentation and availability on the market, as for the three S10s. No movement instead for Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s which were presented a few months later. Samsung recently revised its support policy, bringing the guaranteed releases of Android to four and the delivery period for security patches to five years.

However, the measure started from the Galaxy S21 range, so i Galaxy S20 and of course also i Galaxy S10 will not benefit from the five-year patch. At the same time in Samsung’s list of security updates there was another movement: Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G have switched from the monthly Android patch delivery schedule to a quarterly one, so don’t worry if you don’t receive anything from month to month. month: your device has no problem, it is a choice of Samsung.

