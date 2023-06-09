Galaxy S10 5G, stop updates. Only the Lite remains of the series

- Advertisement -

Galaxy S10 5G it will no longer receive quarterly security updates: the smartphone has in fact been removed from the list (available in SOURCE) which lists compatible devices after the same fate befell the S10, S10e and S10+ variants last April.

The whole range received three major releases (the debut was with Android 9 on board, Android 12 is the latest version available) and three years of monthly patchesand then switch to quarterly in April 2022. Now then everyone the models will no longer be updated, Galaxy S10 5G included, except in exceptional cases (and Samsung often does this).

Actually I’m not really everyone Galaxy S10s that will no longer receive updates: in fact, the Lite variant remains present in the list of devices compatible with the quarterly updates, whose debut on the market dates back to January 2020 and therefore almost a year after that of the S10, S10 5G, S10e and S10 +. Galaxy S10 Lite will not receive any major updates remaining stuck at Android 13 received last November, but will still continue to be updated every three months.

We briefly report the main features of Galaxy S10 Lite (HERE our review).

display: Super AMOLED 6.7″ FHD+

Snapdragon 855 memory: 8/128GB

8/128GB fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display connectivity: 4G LTE

4G LTE cameras: ​ front: 32MP rear: 48MP main + 12MP ultra wide angle + 5MP macro

drums: 4,500mAh, 45W charging

4,500mAh, 45W charging Native OS: Android 10 (updated to Android 13)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 349 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 469 euros.

(updated June 08, 2023, 10:35 am)