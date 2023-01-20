Galaxy S10 5G begins to receive the November patches, but no Android 13

- Advertisement -

Samsung has started releasing the November security patch also for Galaxy S10 5G, the first top of the range from the South Korean house to support new generation connectivity. The update was spotted in European market and is identified by the build G977BXXUDHVK1so it is likely that it will also be notified to Italian models over the next few hours or days.

We remind you that S10 5G, like the other smartphones of the S10 series, are assigned to the quarterly update program, as they are now close to the moment in which Samsung will stop official support, and then continue with sporadic and periodic patches that aim to solve the more serious problems that manifest themselves over the years.

Unfortunately, the November patches bring no news regarding the version of the operating system, given that the entire S10 series will not receive Android 13, since that type of support has already ended. We said the entire S10 seriesbut in reality it is good to remember that there is a curious exception, namely the one represented by the S10 Lite.

Galaxy S10 Liteindeed, it is the only one belonging to the S10 family to be included in the list of devices they will receive Android 13, a clear sign of how Samsung takes into greater consideration the age of smartphones and not their family when calculating the support period. S10 Lite was the forerunner of the FE series and at the time – as also testified by its review – it had been one of the most interesting devices in the Samsung lineup.

