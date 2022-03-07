Galaxy Note goodbye, it’s official. S Ultra will keep the spirit alive

Samsung has officially confirmed the end of the Galaxy Note brand: From now on, as has happened this year, it will be the Ultra model of the Galaxy S range that will keep the spirit alive. Or, at the very least, these are the current plans for the next few years. This was stated by Roh Tae-moon, the head of the mobile division of Samsung Electronics, chatting with reporters during the MWC2022 in Barcelona (which we are following with a continuous Live Blog.

It is still early to draw conclusions, but the strategy seems to be paying off. The very first market analyzes report that the Galaxy S22 family has pulverized the initial sales of any Galaxy S or Galaxy Note of the past years, with as many as 300,000 units sold at home only on day one, and that the Galaxy S22 itself. Note Ultra was the most popular smartphone, despite the impressive price, with 60% of total pre-orders (1.02 million in a week). The first Galaxy S in history with S Pen integrated into the body was able to arouse considerable interest in an increasingly iterative and poor in surprises market.

The farewell of the Note range had been widely expected for some time. When the progenitor came out, the differences with the corresponding S range were very marked, but over the years they have gradually faded, up to bring us to a Galaxy Note 20 practically indistinguishable from the S20 except for the shape of the side edges and the presence or absence of the S Pen. There is that, with the evolution of the market, the Notes leave room for something new and interesting, which has something more to say.

Yes, because TM Roh did not say it specifically, but it is quite clear that the now traditional two-phase strategy of Samsung as regards the top range of the market will continue, dividing itself into traditional smartphones (the S, in fact, with the legacy of the Notes) at the beginning of the year and folding smartphones (for now the Z Flip range and the Z Fold, but who knows what the future holds) shortly after the halfway point.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Cellphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.8 ?? ¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom Black 2022

1279 €

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Cellphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.8 ?? ¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom White 2022

1379 €

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Cellphone Android Smartphone without SIM 512GB Display 6.8 ?? ¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom White 2022

1489 €

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from Unieuro to 1,279 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available onto 1,249 euros. (updated February 28, 2022, 09:32 am)