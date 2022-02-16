Galaxy Note far from dead: S Pen also integrated on Galaxy Z Fold 4 | Rumor

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 that will be launched by Samsung during the second half of the year will have a display similar to that of the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 but will have a slot for the S Pen. The Korean company, therefore, as reported by TheEleccould re-propose an approach similar to that taken with the Galaxy S range which, as known, last year had an optional S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra which in the recent Galaxy S22 Ultra became “standard” and with its own dedicated slot.

Unlike what has been hypothesized in recent months, the speech would also be similar in this case: a Galaxy Z Fold 3 with optional external S Pen which in its next generation will become integrated. In practice, what appeared to be the end of the Note range is gradually turning into a feature common to all of Samsung’s high-end products which expects to ship around 13 million leaflets in 2022, around 1% of annual shipments. global smartphones.

According to the sources of TheElecthe Korean company expects this choice to represent an important “selling point” for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 allowing you to make the most of its large display which, according to the rumors reported, should have a diagonal of 7.56 inches against the 7.55 inches of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The external display, on the other hand, it should be 6.19 inches slightly smaller.

In general, too the design should not undergo upheavals. Samsung would appear to have focused more on improving the overall stability of the product rather than noticeable cosmetic changes.

From a technical point of view, as on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, also for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 there will be an EMR digitizer (Electro Magnetic Resonance) with electromagnetic resonance on the main OLED panel that still offers good touch sensitivity and allows the use of a battery-free S Pen, thinner and easily placed in the body.

Rumors have also arrived regarding Samsung’s other folding, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which should have a 6.7-inch internal display and a 1.9-inch external display, larger than the current 1, 83 inches.

(updated February 15, 2022, 4:27 pm)