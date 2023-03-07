5G News
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets One UI 5.1 update and February patch

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets One UI 5.1 update and February patch

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets One UI 5.1 update and February patch
After releasing the update with One UI 5.1 for its high-end devices and advanced intermediaries, Samsung has turned its gaze to slightly older models. It’s time for the Note 20 Ultra, launched in 2020, to receive the package in Europe, in an update that includes the February 2023 Android security package.

Latest package has firmware version N986BXXU5HWACbringing One UI 5.1 and last month’s security patch, with numerous fixes for privacy and security vulnerabilities, as well as general system performance and stability improvements.

(Images: Douglas Monteiro/Disclosure)

O download in total has a size of about 1.3 GB. If you have a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and want to check if the update is already available for you, just go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”.

One UI 5.1 was released along with the Galaxy S23 line and brings several improvements to native apps. In the Camera, the user can quickly choose the color tone for the selfie, while the Gallery brings new gesture commands and advanced options for editing. There are also more battery and dynamic weather widgets.

Thanks to reader Douglas Monteiro for the information!

Technical specifications
  • Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
  • Weight: 213g
  • Screen: 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
  • Screen features: 120Hz, curved, 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Chipset: Exynos 990
  • RAM and Memory: 12 GB + 256 GB or 512 GB expandable via microSD
  • Cameras:
  • Front: 10MP
  • Rear: 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 5G Connection, S Pen Support, Bluetooth 5.0 ,Wi-Fi 6, Wireless DeX, IP68 Certified, NFC
  • Operating System: Android 10 (One UI 2.5)
  • Battery: 4500mAh
  • Charging: 25W fast charge, 15W wireless and reverse charging
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available in Americanas for BRL 4,899. To see the other 6 offers click here.

(updated March 6, 2023 at 9:52 PM)

