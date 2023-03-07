Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets One UI 5.1 update and February patch

After releasing the update with One UI 5.1 for its high-end devices and advanced intermediaries, Samsung has turned its gaze to slightly older models. It’s time for the Note 20 Ultra, launched in 2020, to receive the package in Europe, in an update that includes the February 2023 Android security package. Latest package has firmware version N986BXXU5HWACbringing One UI 5.1 and last month’s security patch, with numerous fixes for privacy and security vulnerabilities, as well as general system performance and stability improvements.

O download in total has a size of about 1.3 GB. If you have a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and want to check if the update is already available for you, just go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. - Advertisement - One UI 5.1 was released along with the Galaxy S23 line and brings several improvements to native apps. In the Camera, the user can quickly choose the color tone for the selfie, while the Gallery brings new gesture commands and advanced options for editing. There are also more battery and dynamic weather widgets. Motorola Edge 40 Pro has reinforced renders, price and specs in leak

Thanks to reader Douglas Monteiro for the information!

Technical specifications

Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Weight: 213g

Screen: 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Screen features: 120Hz, curved, 3088 x 1440 pixels

Chipset: Exynos 990

RAM and Memory: 12 GB + 256 GB or 512 GB expandable via microSD

Cameras:

Front: 10MP

Rear: 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

5G Connection, S Pen Support, Bluetooth 5.0 ,Wi-Fi 6, Wireless DeX, IP68 Certified, NFC

Operating System: Android 10 (One UI 2.5)

Battery: 4500mAh

Charging: 25W fast charge, 15W wireless and reverse charging

