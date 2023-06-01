Galaxy M54 vs Moto G73: what defines a duel between very different cell phones? | Comparative

It’s time for another duel between Samsung and Motorola here at TechSmart. On the one hand, we have the Galaxy M54, an intermediary with a giant battery, and on the other, the Moto G73, as the brand’s most advanced option in the mid-range segment in 2023. Despite having very close prices, the two have very different configurations. What will be the best? That’s what we’re going to find out.

We started with the design and right away we see that the Galaxy is the larger of the two, but in return it delivers more screen. It’s also thicker and heavier on account of the more generous battery, which shouldn’t bother everyone. Both are made of plastic, either on the back or sides. The difference is in the finish, with the M54 betting on a glossy look and the Moto G73 on a matte finish. While Motorola still adopts a frame for the cameras at the rear, Samsung’s intermediary follows the brand’s most expensive ones and bets on a minimalist look.

Samsung and Motorola have adopted a biometric reader integrated into the power button on their intermediates and the technology responds well to both. The Moto G73 stands out for having a headphone jack, something that Samsung has been abandoning in most of its lineup. We have a hybrid drawer on both, which allows you to expand your storage as long as you give up having a second chip. Both support 5G connectivity for new generation networks, but the Galaxy M54 takes advantage of being compatible with sixth generation Wi-Fi and having access to faster home networks. Both are equipped with NFC and Bluetooth 5.3. LG presents its new OLED Smart TVs for 2022 with a 97-inch model! We started our duel with one point each.

best construction Both Better protection against scratches Galaxy M54 more modern look Galaxy M54 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution Microsoft releases Build 20251 on Dev Channel: bug that prevents installing games on external drives remains None Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification? None Which is thinner and lighter? Moto G73 Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Galaxy M54 more advanced bluetooth Cybersecurity in Star Trek, lessons for today’s world Both

The Galaxy M54 has the largest screen with 6.7 inches against the rival’s 6.5 inches. It is a Super AMOLED panel that achieves superior brightness compared to the simpler IPS LCD adopted by Motorola. It also wins in contrast with perfect blacks and a wide viewing angle. As much as the M54’s screen has a good level of brightness, it lacked support for HDR10 to take better advantage of streaming services, but this technology is also absent on the Moto G73’s screen. Both feature a 120Hz refresh rate that slows down static content to help conserve battery life. Point to the Galaxy on screen.

best screen technology Galaxy M54 Best screen brightness Galaxy M54 more colors None Best screen resolution None bigger screen Galaxy M54 Better screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M54 High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches Galaxy M54 Overall screen quality Galaxy M54

None of the models in our comparison are impressive in terms of audio. The Galaxy only has one speaker which limits the experience to mono audio. There is too much treble that distorts the sound when the volume is at maximum. The Motorola has two speakers for stereo sound, but it doesn’t excite the power delivered. It also lacks a good sonic balance between bass, mids and highs. There is support for Dolby Atmos as in the rival, but here we have a more immersive experience because of the extra speaker. Also, the headphone jack is still important for some people. Victory for the Moto G73 in audio.

Sound is stereo? Moto G73 Does it have P2 input? Moto G73 Greater frequency balance Moto G73 sound power Moto G73 Do headphones come in the box? None

Both come out of the box with Android 13 with the difference in the interface that runs on top, being MyUX on the Moto G73 and One UI on the Galaxy. Motorola guarantees that its intermediary will be updated to Android 14 in the future, but without any promises beyond that version. Samsung guarantees four updates for the M54, so we’ll see Android 17 on it someday. In addition, there are security updates for five years. The Moto G73 brings cleaner software, but with some cool features. There are some tricks like gestures to access your favorite app or feature by double tapping on the back. There’s also Secure Folder, a feature similar to what we have on the Galaxy line. It lets you protect your apps and sensitive media with a different password than the one used to unlock your device. The Galaxy M54 departs for a richer experience with many features that go beyond Android by default. And everything flows smoothly without weighing on the overall experience. We will give Galaxy a point in software.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Galaxy M54 Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Motorola’s intermediary comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 930, while the Galaxy M54 brings Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 and also present in other recent brand intermediaries. There’s 8GB of RAM on both models, but which one delivers the best performance? The Moto G73 was faster in our speed test and the Galaxy M54 was better in benchmarks, but the difference was small in both cases. And despite having different graphics chips, the gaming experience was similar: Call of Duty ran well on high quality with some extra features enabled. In PUBG we had a good experience in the HD option with high frame rate and anti-aliasing and other features enabled. Thus, we give each one point in performance.

Who does better on the opening test? Moto G73 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy M54 What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? None Which has more storage? None

We come to the highlight of the Galaxy M54, its large 6,000 mAh battery. This is not the only cell phone in the segment with such capacity, but it is still very common to see cell phones with 5,000 mAh, as is the case with the Moto G73. In our tests we had a big difference between the two, with the Galaxy passing 31 hours in moderate use including games. Under the same conditions we had the Moto G73 reaching 24 hours of autonomy. Motorola has an advantage in recharging for coming with a 30W charger against Samsung’s only 15W charger. It takes half the time to fully charge the battery. As each has its advantage, we will tie the heat.

Which has more battery? Galaxy M54 Which recharges faster? Moto G73 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy M54 Does it have wireless charging? None

The Galaxy M54 brings a set of 108 MP camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a dedicated macro camera with 2 MP resolution. The Moto G73 has a main camera of 50 MP and only one camera that mixes ultra-wide of 8 MP with autofocus for macros. Which set is better at capturing photos? We have good photos recorded with both models. Galaxy boosts colors without exaggerating saturation, while Motorola bets on colors closer to reality. Despite the higher resolution on the M54, don’t expect sharper photos unless you use the uncompressed 108 MP mode and sacrifice more storage space. The Galaxy’s ultra-wide is better and suffers less loss of edge sharpness and also captures clearer images at night. By the way, the night mode is a little more efficient on the Samsung smartphone, as well as the digital zoom that loses less detail than is far away. HDR and macro mode are better in the model on the Moto G73. Point for the Galaxy M54.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day Galaxy M54 best night photos Galaxy M54 most versatile set Both best ultrawide Galaxy M54 best telephoto lens None best macro Moto G73 best depth Galaxy M54

Photos captured with the Galaxy M54

The Moto G73 features a 16 MP front camera, while its rival has a sensor with twice the resolution. This, however, does not guarantee that we will have selfies twice as sharp. It is even possible to details recorded in the scenarios, but what matters is that the person photographed will have more skin details and correct tonality in the Moto G73. The Galaxy’s advantage is for night selfies. Although none impresses in low light, the Moto G73 has more grain and loss of detail at the edges. The portrait mode of both is efficient regardless of the light condition of the place. So we’ll give each one a point.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy M54 best selfie Both

Photos captured with the Moto G73

The Moto G73 manages to compete well in photos with the Galaxy M54, but it is in the camcorder that it is well below the rival. Starting with the resolution limited to just Full HD, while the Galaxy M54 shoots in 4K with the rear and front. Samsung’s intermediate also features more agile focus and better stabilization due to its optical system. Both capture stereo audio with the Galaxy suffering less from wind noise. We close the camera with one more point for the M54.

Does it have optical stabilization? Galaxy M54 Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Galaxy M54 Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Galaxy M54 Best audio capture Galaxy M54 best video quality None

The Moto G73 hit the domestic market in February 2023 for R$2,000, while the Galaxy M54 arrived two months later for R$1,000 more. Currently, it is Motorola’s intermediary that is at a more affordable price and this is important for many consumers who are looking for a good cell phone without paying too much. So we will give the last point of our comparison to the Moto G73.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Moto G73 Which has the lowest current cost? Moto G73

If you are in doubt between Motorola and Samsung intermediaries, now you know that the Galaxy M54 is the best choice. It features the most current Wi-Fi, has an AMOLED screen with superior brightness, a more complete system with updates for several years, its battery lasts longer and takes better photos and videos. That’s not to say that the Moto G73 is a bad phone. In addition to being cheaper, it has a standard headphone jack, has stereo sound, is faster at multitasking, its battery recharges in half the time and takes selfies with a more natural tone.

Samsung Galaxy M54: 8 POINTS Minimalist design and sixth-generation Wi-Fi

AMOLED display with superior brightness

More complete system and updates for several years

Best in benchmarks

Superior battery life

best rear cameras

best night selfies

superior camcorder Motorola Moto G73: 6 POINTS More compact and headphone jack

stereo sound

Faster in multitasking

Shorter recharge time

More natural skin tone in selfies

Lowest price