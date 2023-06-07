Galaxy M54 vs M53: which is the best among the battery king brothers? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy M54 is one of the most searched cell phones on the TechSmart website and even its predecessor keeps appearing in our top 10. This shows that this intermediate line from Samsung with a focus on battery life really draws the attention of the Europeian public. And of course we couldn’t help but make a comparison between the two generations. Is the new one really superior or is the old one still a better buy? Let’s find out.

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M53

The design has changed and the Galaxy M54 brings a look more in line with Samsung’s more expensive models and even with the intermediaries of the Galaxy A line. That jumped block with four cameras in the cooktop top style was eliminated and the sensors are now organized in a vertical line . The minimalist look makes the Samsung intermediary look like a more modern cell phone. The front, on the other hand, has not changed in this generation and we still have the hole-shaped notch at the top and thin edges that make good use of the frontal area. The measurements are practically the same as before, with the exception of the thickness and weight that have increased due to the battery that has grown. - Advertisement -

The finish is still made of smooth plastic, either on the back or sides. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 protection in both generations and this ensures good protection against scratches and falls. It wasn’t this time that Samsung brought IP67 certification for water resistance, which remains exclusive to the Galaxy A line and more expensive models. We have a biometric reader integrated into the power button on the right side that works well on both, as well as a hybrid drawer for two SIM cards or a memory card in the secondary slot. There’s 5G and NFC connectivity on both, but the Galaxy M54 comes with sixth-generation Wi-Fi for faster connectivity and the latest Bluetooth. One more! EA will lay off about 800 employees Thus, we started the duel with the first point for the M54.

best construction
Both
Better protection against scratches
Both
more modern look
Galaxy M54
Is the slot hybrid or dedicated?
Both
best notch solution
None
Best biometrics solution
Both
Best endurance certification?
None
Which is thinner and lighter?
Galaxy M53
Does it have NFC?
Both
Do you have WiFi 6?
Galaxy M54
more advanced bluetooth
Both

multimedia and software

Screen





On screen we had no changes from one generation to the next. Both feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel, Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. We have a similar brightness level that guarantees good visibility outside even on sunny days. There is no HDR10 support to take full advantage of streaming services like we have on some more expensive Samsung phones. At least we have great colors, wide viewing angle and infinite contrast for true black. We will draw on screen.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Both more colors None Best screen resolution None bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio None High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches Both Overall screen quality Both

Sound





Samsung continues to invest in stereo sound only in the Galaxy A line and the M54 only has a single speaker, just like its predecessor. In terms of sound power, both are tied. They don’t deliver powerful audio that stands out in the category, but they don’t disappoint either. In terms of sound quality, it’s the Galaxy M53 that comes out on top. It reproduces audio with better balance between bass, mids and treble. The M54 tends to overdo the bass, which ends up distorting when the volume is at maximum and completely obfuscating the mids. At least there is an equalizer with Dolby Atmos that can help minimize the problem. Point for the Galaxy M53 in audio.

Sound is stereo? None Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Galaxy M53 sound power None Do headphones come in the box? None

Software





The Galaxy M53 was launched with Android 12 and received an update to Android 13 modified by One UI 5, and this version is also present in the Galaxy M54. As the latest model arrives with the latest version of Google’s system, it will receive updates for a longer time. For the rest, there are no differences in the software part. Both have the same interface with common features found on most Samsung phones, such as support for themes or the Edge Screen to add shortcuts to your favorite apps and access them quickly from anywhere. We don’t have all the features present in the brand’s most expensive cell phones, such as the Samsung Dex, but this one is also absent in the Galaxy A line. The software flows well and does not tend to slow down even in heavier use with several apps open at the same time . We’ll give the Galaxy M54 points for greater longevity in software.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system have more updates? Galaxy M54 Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

Among the few changes between the two generations, we had an evolution in terms of hardware. The chipset adopted in the Galaxy M54 is the Exynos 1380, which should deliver superior performance to the previous model’s Dimensity 900 with its faster processor. At least that’s what we have in benchmarks with the Galaxy M54 reaching higher numbers. The disappointing part goes to memory management, with the latest model trailing its predecessor in our multitasking-focused speed test. The difference is not big and both have good experience with apps on a daily basis. And which one is the best in games? The two do well in all major Android games. In Call of Duty we have good experience in high quality even with activated extra features. Same with PUBG in HD quality and anti-aliasing enabled. One point for each in performance.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy M53 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy M54 What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy M54 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? None Which has more storage? None

Battery

The battery has grown from 5,000 mAh to 6,000 mAh, which guarantees the latest model greater autonomy. This was verified in our standardized test with the Galaxy M54 passing 31 hours of moderate use, which shows a good jump compared to the old model’s 26 hours. With the Galaxy M54 you can spend the weekend away from home without having to worry about taking your charger with you. And even those who play games or make heavy use of the cell phone will have battery life for the whole day. What hasn’t evolved is the reload time. Samsung still sends only a 15W charger in the box that takes 2 hours to fill the battery. Point for the Galaxy M54 in battery life.

Which has more battery? Galaxy M54 Which recharges faster? Galaxy M53 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy M54 Does it have wireless charging? None

cameras

The photographic set has undergone few changes: the main camera of 108 MP has been maintained and now has optical-type stabilization to reduce shakes in videos and help to shoot at night. The camera responsible for the blur was abolished and the ultra-wide and macro were the same as before. And how does this impact quality? The Galaxy M53 records good photos in any light situation, while the Galaxy M54 is even better. It records more vibrant colors during the day with HDR and contrast to measure. Night photos come out clearer and with more details, while the ultra-wide suffers less in dark places due to the better night mode. The blurring is done via software and presents good results, which shows that removing the dedicated camera is not necessary. Macro remains the weakest of the set and rarely gets detailed shots. Point for the Galaxy M54 in camera.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day Galaxy M54 best night photos Galaxy M54 most versatile set Both best ultrawide Galaxy M54 best telephoto lens None best macro None best depth None

Photos captured with the Galaxy M54

We also ran out of news on the front camera, which kept the 32 MP sensor with the same focal aperture as before. On sunny days we have selfies with sharpness and similar colors between the two. The background blur works well and has few errors in the separation between planes. In night selfies we also have close results. The Galaxy M53 handles backlit shots better, but the M54 has superior sharpness. None suffer from excessive noise in dark places and the portrait mode still does a good job. We will give each one a point.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? Both best selfie Both

Photos captured with the Galaxy M53

The two record 4K videos with the main and front camera, while the ultra-wide is limited to Full HD resolution. We get similar quality footage with snappy focus and good stereo sound capture. The Galaxy M54 takes advantage of stabilization due to the OIS present in its main camera. It more efficiently reduces shake without compromising quality. Point for the Galaxy M54 in videos.

Does it have optical stabilization? Galaxy M54 Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture Both best video quality None

Price

The Galaxy M53 hit the market in May 2022 for BRL 3,500 and the M54 arrived here in April 2023 for BRL 3,000. It is interesting to see that the new model did not arrive more expensive in Europe and currently both can be found for very close values. In this way, we will give one point to each.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Galaxy M53 Which has the lowest current cost? Both

Conclusion

After analyzing all the points of these intermediaries from Samsung, we can conclude that the Galaxy M54 is the best choice, despite presenting subtle evolutions. It features a more modern design, has a battery that lasts longer, its cameras record better photos, while the software will receive updates for a longer period of time. The Galaxy M53 is still a great phone that features the same screen but has better quality sound. Even with its less powerful hardware, it did better in our multitasking-focused speed test and its cameras also record good photos and the software brings the same features as the most current model. Is it worth trading the old for the new? We think not.

RESULT

Samsung Galaxy M54: 9 POINTS Latest design and superior connectivity

Big screen with strong brightness and great colors

You will receive updates for longer

Bigger numbers in benchmarks

Superior battery life

Best photo experience

sharper selfies

Camcorder with better stabilization

Lowest launch price Samsung Galaxy M53: 5 POINTS Big screen with strong brightness and great colors

superior sound quality

Better RAM management

Selfies with better balance between light and shadow

Cheaper on offers