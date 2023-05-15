Galaxy M54 vs A54: decision between Samsung cell phones is in the details | Comparative

The M54 and the A54 compete within Samsung’s portfolio for the title of the brand’s best intermediary in 2023. Despite occupying the same category, both seek to attract the consumer due to different characteristics. Between the advanced intermediary of the M line and the A series, which Galaxy offers the best user experience? That’s what we’re going to find out now, in this Comparative.

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy M54

Design is not usually the strength of the M family, but the Galaxy A. And here we have a practical example of that. Despite both having the cameras placed without a lid block, the curvatures of the A54 more closely resemble the tops than the contours of the M54. - Advertisement - Not to mention the difference in construction. The Galaxy M is made up of plastic throughout its body. The “brother” comes with a glass back, covered with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The A-series model also has an IP67 certification, to guarantee resistance against dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy A54

The A54 takes advantage of the presence of a biometric reader integrated into the display, while the M54 sensor is still on the power button. Not to mention the more compact dimensions, despite being a little heavier. At the front, both are similar due to the notch in a hole. Apple promises solution to bug that affects iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max screen At least, there is a microSD card slot on the duo, which allows for storage expansion. Sixth generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and support for NFC technology are also present in them. The Galaxy A54 opens the scoring in the duel. - Advertisement -

best construction Galaxy A54 Better protection against scratches Galaxy A54 more modern look Galaxy A54 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution Galaxy A54 Best endurance certification? Galaxy A54 Which is thinner and lighter? Both Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both more advanced bluetooth Both

Multimedia and resources

Screen





On both sides we find a Super AMOLED type screen, to provide infinite contrast and a wide viewing angle. Both are still similar in Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, for high fluidity in system animations and games. They even bring Gorilla Glass 5 glass, which protects against scratches. But there are their differences. The M54 is the one with the larger display of the duo, with 6.7 inches in size, greater than the 6.4 inches of the “brother”. Apart from the front utilization a little above, thanks to the smaller edges. In favor of the A54 is the higher brightness level, to facilitate use on sunny days. Bigger screen against better brightness. We give one point for each.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Galaxy A54 more colors None Best screen resolution None bigger screen Galaxy M54 Better screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M54 High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches Both Overall screen quality Both

Sound





In terms of sound, Samsung decided to save money on the M54 by placing only a mono system on this model. On the other hand, the A54 delivers stereo audio, which takes advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel, for greater immersion when watching movies or listening to music. As a result, the Galaxy A ends up providing greater sound power, even far from perfection, in addition to having a better balance between bass, mids and highs. It is worth remembering that none of them has a physical headphone jack, and the manufacturer does not send any adapted accessories in the package. The Galaxy A54 notes another point.

Sound is stereo? Galaxy A54 Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Galaxy A54 sound power Galaxy A54 Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Both one and the other come out of the box equipped with pre-installed Android 13. These devices are part of the Korean list of cell phones that will be covered with four software updates and five years of security packages. That is, useful life should not be an issue here. Their mobile network does not disappoint either, as 5G technology is present in both. The interface is quite fluid, especially with the presence of a rate of 120 Hz on the panel of both. Since they offer the same operating system, we have similar features. As examples, we see the Edge Screen shortcuts, the possibility of opening the camera app using the power button, in addition to the various customization options. Without major differences between them, we give a tie in this regard.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

These devices feature Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 mobile platform, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. Does that mean they perform the same? Our tests have shown that it does. Both are close to 76 seconds total time to complete both rounds. Benchmarks repeat the balance, and the duo displays virtually the same scores, whether on AnTuTu or Geekbench. Games won’t be a problem in them either, even if it doesn’t always manage to balance maximum graphics and extras enabled in all titles. Therefore, we give one point for each again.

Who does better on the opening test? None Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? None What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? None Which has more storage? None

Battery

To follow the tradition of strong point in autonomy in the M line, the M54 is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, a number above the 5,000 mAh present in the A54. And our standardized tests indicated a beautiful advantage of the Galaxy M, which recorded almost 31 and a half hours of total duration, about 4 hours more than the “brother”. The manufacturer only sends a 15 W plug adapter in their box. With the accessory, the two spend two hours until they reach 100%. Although the Galaxy A takes slightly less time, the few minutes away are not enough to compensate for the autonomy time. So it’s point for the M54.

Which has more battery? Galaxy M54 Which recharges faster? Galaxy A54 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy M54 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

These smartphones have a triple set of rear cameras, but have different characteristics to suit different types of users. The M54 has a 108 MP main sensor that delivers vibrant colors without making photos saturated. The Galaxy A, on the other hand, bets on high saturation to win over the public, with its 50 MP lens. At night, the Galaxy M ends up handling noise better than the A54. The M family model also takes the best in ultrawide, even with a lower resolution than the rival, for having colors and contrast similar to the main one, something that the “brother” cannot. On the other hand, the A-line phone has a macro lens that captures more details than the other smartphone. The M54 scores for night shots and ultrawide; and the A54 scores for daytime shooting and macros.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day Galaxy A54 best night photos Galaxy M54 most versatile set Both best ultrawide Galaxy M54 best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy A54 best depth None

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy M54

The camcorder of the two is capable of recording in 4K resolution at 30 fps. The quality of their videos is close to what we saw in the photos, so the balance is positive in both. They provide optical stabilization to handle shake well, snappy focus, and stereo sound capture for clean audio. With similar results here, we are once again tied.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality None

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A54

These devices feature the same 32 MP front camera. With it, the duo takes good selfies during the day, with lots of details and bright colors. Their portrait mode doesn’t disable HDR, while the night shots are far from disappointing in quality. To top it all off, Samsung has also added support for 4K footage from the front. Again, we give one point for each.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? Both best selfie None

Price

The two Korean intermediaries were officially launched in Europe. The Galaxy M54 arrived at a suggested price of BRL 3,000, slightly more expensive than the BRL 2,900 initially charged by the Galaxy A54. In today’s market, this difference no longer exists. Both can be found in the range of R$ 1,800 in national retail. In other words, they also tie in the last aspect of the confrontation.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Galaxy A54 Which has the lowest current cost? None

Conclusion

The clash between Samsung’s advanced intermediaries proved to be more balanced than expected. That’s because they provide systems with the same longevity and good features, similar multitasking performance and a satisfactory camera set, despite pleasing different tastes. Outside the same price in the Europeian market. After all, which one to choose? If you don’t care about the look and prefer a device with a bigger screen and a battery that lasts longer unplugged, the Galaxy M54 is the ideal choice for these priorities. If your preference is for a more premium and resistant design, with a display that delivers more brightness and stereo sound, the best way for you is to buy a Galaxy A54 unit.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy M54: 8 POINTS bigger screen

System with good longevity, fluidity and resources

Same multitasking performance

Battery with greater autonomy

Rear cameras with better night shots and ultrawide

4K videos with optical stabilization and agile focus

Front camera with good selfies and that shoots in 4K

Same price in current Europeian market Samsung Galaxy A54: 9 POINTS Tougher design and premium construction

brighter screen

stereo sound

System with good longevity, fluidity and resources

Same multitasking performance

Rear cameras with better daytime shots and macros

4K videos with optical stabilization and agile focus

Front camera with good selfies and that shoots in 4K

Same price in current Europeian market

Which of these models best suits your priorities? Do you think there are more differences or similarities in these smartphones? You can comment freely with us.