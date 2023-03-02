Galaxy M54 may have 108 MP main camera, reveals new leak

Update (03/02/23) – JB

Despite being a more affordable version of the Galaxy A54 5G, the new Galaxy M54 can deliver an interesting surprise to the public. According to sources heard by GalaxyClub, the smartphone may have 108 MP main camera. The reason behind this small change in hardware is yet to be revealed, but the number should just be a sales call. That’s because the result obtained with the 108 MP camera will be the same as the A54 5G with its 50 MP lens. The quality of the photos will be basically the same, and the A54 5G will still have OIS, something that should help you in adverse low light conditions or when recording videos. As for the other specifications of the M54, we should expect the smartphone to have a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz rate. The Poco X3 leaks almost completely before its presentation The device’s processor may be the Exynos 1380, while the battery should have 5,000 mAh and support 25W fast charging. However, the launch forecast for the M54 is still uncertain.

Update (02/10/23) – JB

Galaxy M54 5G appears on Bluetooth SIG and has more details revealed

After winning a series of renderings, the Galaxy M54 5G was once again highlighted in the leak channels. That’s because this time the smartphone received approval from the Bluetooth SIG. That is, one of the last certifications before its official presentation. According to the regulatory agency, the device is numbered SM-M546B/DS and supports Bluetooth 5.3 connection. In addition, we already know that it will also have a native 5G connection and NFC for proximity payments.

As for the possible specifications of the new Galaxy M54 5G, we should expect the smartphone to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 90 Hz. WhatsApp adds new privacy options on Android In addition, the processor tends to be Samsung Exynos 1380 and it can work with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the most basic variant. In the camera set, the M54 5G is expected to be announced with a 64 MP main lens, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 5 MP macro lens. Finally, the smartphone may have a 6,000 mAh battery and 25W charging.

Update (01/23/2023) – LR

Galaxy M54 5G appears in first renderings after being approved by the BIS agency

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G (SM-M546B) had its first rumors released at the end of last year, indicating that the South Korean brand also intends to expand its portfolio of mid-range cell phones. Recently, the model was approved by the Indian authority BIS highlighting the possibility of imminent launch. According to informants, the smartphone may come equipped with an octa-core chipset — possibly the Exynos 1380 platform, successor to the 1280 — recently identified on Geekbench, obtaining 750 points in single-core and 2,696 in multi-core. In addition to these rumors about the internal hardware, the M54 5G also had its first renders released this week. As the images show, the device should adopt a look similar to the Vanilla and Plus model, displaying a triple set of cameras aligned vertically at the rear and without any circular module. On the front we see an apparently curveless screen with a hole at the top for the selfie camera. See the renders of the Galaxy M54 5G:

Video rendering:

Offers

Update (04/01/2023) – JB Galaxy M54 5G receives BIS certification indicating imminent launch

After the Galaxy A14 4G, now it’s time for the Galaxy M54 5G to also be listed in the regulatory agency BIS. The certification was published on Wednesday and indicates that the launch of the smartphone could happen at any time. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast free on the Epic Games Store According to the preliminary sheet, the M54 5G is numbered “SM-M546B/DS” and this makes it clear that the smartphone will have a dual-SIM configuration. See below:

For now, BIS has not yet published the complete sheet of the Galaxy M54 5G, but rumors indicate that this device should be announced with Samsung Exynos 1380 processor. In addition, the intermediary may have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz rate. In the camera set, the M54 5G is expected to be announced with a 64 MP main lens, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 5 MP macro lens. Finally, the smartphone may have a 6,000 mAh battery and 25W charging.

Update (11/29/2022) – MR

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is listed on Geekbench with new Exynos chipset and 8GB RAM

Samsung will renew its M line soon with the launch of several cell phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G. It will be the successor to the Galaxy M53 5G and appeared in a leak in October. Now, the device has been listed on Geekbench, revealing some of its specifications, such as a new Exynos chipset.

According to the listing on Geekbench, the Galaxy M54 5G has model code SM-M546B and has under the hood, the Samsung s5e8835 processor, which should be the still unannounced Exynos 1380. This information belies the leak that said the device would bring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 platform. Previously, the Exynos 1380 chipset appeared in various rumors and leaks, but Samsung has not announced it yet and has not even confirmed its existence. Geekbench reveals that it has four cores at 2.4 GHz and four at 2 GHz, in addition to having the Mali-G68 GPU integrated.

The tested variant has 8 GB of RAM, but it should hit the market with 6 GB of RAM. As for internal storage, it should offer 128GB or 256GB. As for the operating system, it will come standard with Android 13 and One UI 5.0, which brings several new features and a visual overhaul to the icons. The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G scored 750 points in the single-core test and 2696 in the multi-core test. There are no further details at this time, but with it being listed on Geekbench and with upcoming certifications on the horizon, more specs will be leaked in the coming weeks.

Original text – 10/17/2022

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specs, rendering and price leaked

In May, Samsung introduced the Galaxy M53 as its new intermediate cell phone in Europe. A new leak brought possible details about its successor, the Galaxy M54 5G. The Appuals website brought information from a YouTube channel called “The Pixel”, which would have revealed details about its specifications, renderings, price and expected launch of the device.

According to the leak, the Galaxy M54 5G should hit the market in early 2023 with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, FullHD + resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera centered at the top. Under the hood, the Galaxy M54 5G should come equipped with the platform Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm. If this is confirmed, it will be a significant leap in performance, as the South Korean used other chipsets, such as MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 and the Snadpragon 778G and Snapdragon 730. Despite the Snapdragon 888 being from 2020, it still holds up as a powerful platform today. In memory configurations, the Galaxy M54 must have at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.