Galaxy M52 updates to One UI 5.0 and Android 13

- Advertisement -

The release of One UI 5.0 by Samsung continues for its smartphones: today it is the turn of Galaxy M52 5G, the device presented in October 2021 therefore updates to Android 13 and receives the new version of the proprietary interface. It is the first in the Galaxy M range to update, and it does so starting from Europe (model SM-M526BR).

The firmware version is M526BRXXU1CVJ7with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 the November security patch. In case the notification has not yet been received, we invite you to check the presence of the major update manually from Settings> Software Updates. For more information on the Samsung roadmap and the news introduced by One UI 5.0, please consult the articles below.

Samsung Galaxy M52 is a smartphone equipped with 6.7-inch FHD + AMOLED display Infinity-O, processor Snapdragon 778G 5G connectivity, 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging and a triple rear camera of 64MP (main) + 12MP (ultra wide angle + 5MP (macro). A 32MP cam is integrated into the screen hole. Please note that this for Galaxy M52 is the second major update, having been released to the market with Android 11 on board.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Mobile Phone SIM Free Smartphone Battery 5.000 mAh Android 11 6.7 FHD + Super AMOLED Plus screen? RAM 6GB Internal memory 128GB White

- Advertisement -

314 € View Offer Samsung Galaxy M52 is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 289 euros. The value for money is great. There are 14 best models. To see the other 36 offers click here. (updated November 15, 2022, 5:10 pm)