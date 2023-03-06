Galaxy M33 vs Moto G82: which mid-range phone brings more benefits? | Comparative

The Galaxy M33 is a Korean alternative among intermediaries focused on cost-effectiveness. But to get to that, it will have to compensate against the competitor Moto G82. In this battle between Samsung’s smartphone and Motorola’s, which one can consumers be more satisfied with? That’s what we’re going to find out now, here in this Comparative.

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy M33

These cell phones provide a basic all-plastic construction. The difference is that the Galaxy opts for a completely smooth finish on the rear and a square camera block, while the Moto uses a glossy paint job and an oval module, more modern than the rival’s layout. - Advertisement - Another advantage of the G82 is its dimensions. It is more compact and lighter than the M33. Even so, you won’t get any dust and liquid resistance certification on them.

Motorola Moto G82

At the front, Samsung decided to keep the notch in the form of a drop, against a hole notch on the Motorola screen. At least, the use of the fingerprint reader on the side is a common point between them. Fornite players can now share live streams on Houseparty If there is a benefit of the Korean in this clash, it is the presence of a triple drawer, which does not need to share the microSD card slot with the second operator chip, as in the case of the competitor. In terms of connectivity, both feature fifth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC for proximity payments. The Moto G proved to be more complete here and opens the scoring in the Comparative.

Multimedia and resources

Screen





On both sides, we find a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. But Samsung preferred to use an LCD display, which lacks brightness and contrast when compared to the AMOLED panel inserted by Motorola. The G82 also takes the lead in frontal use, since it has fewer edges than the rival. The M33 responds with the presence of Gorilla Glass 5, to ensure greater protection against scratches. At least, the duo offer a 120Hz refresh rate. In other words, high fluidity in system animations will not be a problem in them. For overall superior quality, we have one more point for Moto.

best screen technology Moto G82 Best screen brightness Moto G82 more colors Moto G82 Best screen resolution None bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio Moto G82 High Hz screen? Both Does it have scratch protection? Galaxy M33 Overall screen quality Moto G82

Sound





In audio, the Galaxy comes with a mono-only system, against a stereo present in the G82. Motorola has placed a second speaker in its intermediate, to improve user immersion. The Moto’s power is also well above the M33, as is the sound quality. The G82 has a superior balance between bass, mids and highs, although it is still far from perfect. Another differential of Motorola is to send a headset in the package, something that Samsung has dispensed with for some time in its devices. Anyway, both contain a connector in the P2 standard. Moto scores one more point.

Sound is stereo? Moto G82 Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Moto G82 sound power Moto G82 Do headphones come in the box? Moto G82

System





The devices come out of the box with Android 12 pre-installed. The Galaxy should receive at least three major updates from the “little robot”, while the Moto is limited to just one major update. These devices shouldn’t have any problems regarding smooth browsing as they provide high refresh rate. The fast mobile network is also present in both, thanks to 5G support. The M33 stands out for its One UI customizations and features such as Edge Screen shortcuts. On the other hand, the G82 offers the brand’s famous gestures to open the camera app and turn on the flashlight. Both provide good functions. But the longevity granted by Samsung weighs more and gives it the point.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy M33 Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

On one side is the Exynos 1280 of the M33. On the other, the Snapdragon 695 of the G82 appears. Both with 6 GB of RAM memory. Which is the faster of the pair? Our performance tests indicated an eight-second advantage for the Moto. He was the fastest at opening apps, which made up for less efficient multitasking. The benchmarks confirmed the previous experiments and gave a very tight victory for the G82, whether in AnTuTu or in the Geekbench numbers. In games, the Motorola model runs even the heaviest in high quality. The Galaxy, on the other hand, demands to go down to a medium option. With the top set, the point goes to Moto.

Who does better on the opening test? Moto G82 Who wins in the most demanding games? Moto G82 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Moto G82 What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy M33 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Moto G82 Which has more storage? None

Battery

Manufacturers put a battery with the same capacity of 5,000 mAh in these intermediaries. In our standardized tests, the G82 proved to be more optimized for autonomy. It surpassed the 26 and a half hours of autonomy, with almost two hours of advantage over the M33. Moving on to the reload, we had almost a draw. The Moto takes 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach 100% with its 33W adapter. Just 10 minutes less than the Galaxy’s time with the 25W charger. Longer duration and shorter loading time. Motorola scores one more point.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Moto G82 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Moto G82 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

The Galaxy comes with four rear cameras, while the Moto has a triple set. Both are led by a 50 MP main sensor, which is not fully exploited by these smartphones. They take good pictures during the day. The M33 doesn’t get HDR right, and the G82 lacks contrast. Samsung’s advantage is in night mode, which allows better noise control than Motorola. Their ultrawide has a loss of quality in the images compared to the main one, apart from the darkest captures at night. The one on the G82 can still be used in portrait mode, with a positive result, just like the lens dedicated to blurring on the M33. The two still deliver a macro camera, which suffers from low resolution and lack of autofocus. In the details, the Galaxy gets the point in this regard.

Best rear camera set None Best photos of the day None best night photos Galaxy M33 most versatile set Galaxy M33 best ultrawide Both best telephoto lens None best macro Both best depth Both

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy M33

Only Galaxy supports 4K recording, even limited to 30 fps. The Moto camcorder is nothing but Full HD videos. The G82’s stabilization handles shakes better than the M33’s, but the Korean’s overall quality is still higher. At the very least, you’ll get snappy focus and stereo sound capture on both sides. It’s another point for Samsung.

Does it have optical stabilization? Moto G82 Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Galaxy M33 Best audio capture None best video quality Galaxy M33

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G82

The Galaxy’s 8 MP front camera ends up taking selfies during the day with less clarity than the Moto’s 16 MP. The Korean still suffers from grainy images at night, something the competitor manages to achieve better results with. Head-on footage on both is limited to Full HD resolution. The G82 scores again here.

Best front camera set Moto G82 Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Moto G82

Price

Of the duo, only the Moto G82 was officially launched in the domestic market. It was available for a suggested price of R$ 3,000, but it can now be found for less than R$ 2,000. As the Galaxy M33 does not have value parameters in Europeian retail, even by importers, the rival ends up being the only purchase alternative for the consumer, at least for now. Therefore, Motorola takes the last point of the Comparison.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Moto G82 Which has the lowest current cost? Moto G82

Conclusion

In the clash between intermediaries, Motorola ended up winning against Samsung. Despite the elastic score, the Galaxy M33 was still superior in the longevity of system updates and in the set of rear cameras for photos and videos, mainly because it is the only one that supports recording in 4K. On the other hand, we have the most complete scenario in the Moto G82. It has the most modern, compact and lightweight design of the duo, in addition to the highest quality screen and stereo sound for immersion gains. This cell phone was the fastest in terms of performance and the longest battery life. Not to mention better quality selfies overall. The G82 is also the only one available in the national market, while the M33 was not launched here. Thus, it presents itself as the best option for the consumer among these devices.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy M33: 3 POINTS Longer lasting system

Rear cameras with better night shots

4K videos Motorola Moto G82: 7 POINTS More modern, compact and lightweight design

AMOLED screen

stereo sound

Faster performance

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Front camera with sharper selfies and 4K footage

Availability in the current Europeian market

What features most caught your attention in each of them? Do you believe that the two are as far apart as the scoreboard showed? You can speak freely in the space below.