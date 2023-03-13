Galaxy M33 vs Galaxy A33: duel between Samsung phones may surprise you | Comparative

The Galaxy M33 and Galaxy A33 seem to fight for the same type of consumer, as they are part of the similar segment. But the Korean company tends to prioritize different features in its mid-range smartphone lines, which can please different audiences. When placing the two Samsung smartphones side by side, which one is more interesting for the user? We are going to answer this question now, here at TechSmart.

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy M33

The A line has always been known for prioritizing design more than the M. And here we see an example of that. Despite both having full plastic construction, the matte finish of the A33 is above the smooth one of the M33, apart from the more modern vertical camera block than the already outdated square of the “brother”. - Advertisement - Galaxy A goes further with IP67 certification, which guarantees protection against dust and water. It also comes with an under-screen biometric reader, which is more advanced than the sensor integrated into the power button on the Galaxy M.

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung decided to leave a drop-shaped notch on its two intermediaries, despite having slightly different formats. The A33 still has the most compact and light body of the duo. Apple Tablet The iPad was meant to replace the computer, and now it’s finally ready to do so If there’s a positive point of the M33 here, it’s the dedicated slot for the microSD card, which doesn’t need to share the space with the second carrier chip, as it happens in the other model. In terms of connectivity, we see fifth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.1 and NFC technology for payments by approximation. The Galaxy A33 pays more attention to the look and is larger in front here.

Multimedia and resources

Screen





We have very opposite scenarios on screen. The M33 features a 6.6-inch LCD panel, which lags behind the A33’s 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display in front. In practice, you’ll get a bigger view on the M-line, but for that you’ll have to sacrifice viewing angle, contrast and brightness level. At least, the Galaxy M comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes the experience more fluid than the 90 Hz of the A family model. The similarities here are due to the Full HD + resolution and the presence of Gorilla Glass 5, to protect against scratches. Despite the smoother experience, the benefits of the Galaxy A are greater and give the point for it.

best screen technology Galaxy A33 Best screen brightness Galaxy A33 more colors Galaxy A33 Best screen resolution None bigger screen Galaxy M33 Better screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 High Hz screen? Galaxy M33 Does it have scratch protection? Both Overall screen quality Galaxy A33

Sound





On the sound side, Samsung saved on the M33 and put only a single sound output on it. In the A33, the Korean decided to bet more on audio and used the call speaker as a secondary channel, to have a stereo system. The result of this is the greater power of the Galaxy A, which also delivers a more balanced sound between bass, mids and treble. The small advantage of the Galaxy M is the presence of a physical headphone jack. Even so, none of them contain an accessory in the package. This is an easy point for the A-line device.

Sound is stereo? Galaxy A33 Does it have P2 input? Galaxy M33 Greater frequency balance Galaxy A33 sound power Galaxy A33 Do headphones come in the box? None

System





These devices come out of the box equipped with Android 12 natively. The duo is on the manufacturer’s list of recipients with four software updates and five years of security packages. That is, useful life will not be a problem here. A fast mobile network is also guaranteed, as we find support for 5G technology in both. We feel the A33’s interface is more optimized in general use, but the M33 tries to compensate with a higher refresh rate. Moving on to the features, you will have both the same famous ones from other intermediaries. This means that the various customization options are present, as well as the Edge Screen shortcuts, for example. Without major differences between these phones, we give each one a point here.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? None Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software None

Performance

Samsung has equipped the same Exynos 1280 mobile platform in these mid-rangers. Does that mean they offer equal performance? It’s not like that. In our tests, the A33 did better in opening apps and multitasking, and ended up with almost 14 seconds less than its “brother”. Benchmarks also indicated the Galaxy A ahead despite the same chip, but without such a big difference. The devices are capable of running the heaviest games well at medium quality, but you will have to sacrifice the extra features for a better experience. It’s one more point for the A33.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy A33 Who wins in the most demanding games? None Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A33 What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy A33 Which has more storage? None

Battery

On both sides, a 5,000 mAh battery appears. Same capacity, same autonomy, right? Wrong. Our standardized tests showed the Galaxy A’s total battery life an hour longer. It nearly reached the 26-hour mark away from the mains during the process. But the situation is reversed when we talk about loading. With their compatible 25W adapter, the M33 reached 100% in 1 hour and 25 minutes. Faster than the 1 hour and 45 minutes recorded by the A33. The Galaxy A scores for greater autonomy; and the M line model scores for the fastest recharge.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Galaxy M33 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy A33 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

These smartphones have a quadruple set of cameras. But that doesn’t mean the results are similar in them. The main 50 MP lacks contrast and HDR. This makes his photos inferior to the records made with the 48 MP of the A33. At least, the duo does not disappoint in night mode. The ultrawide of the two suffers from a drop in sharpness, but the Galaxy M is below in the definition of the images and still has blurs at the edges. Samsung didn’t put autofocus on their macro, but the one on the Galaxy A has a higher resolution and gets the quality right. Finally, the blur lens does the job well in both portrait mode. Superior quality gives the point to the A33.

Best rear camera set Galaxy A33 Best photos of the day Galaxy A33 best night photos None most versatile set None best ultrawide Galaxy A33 best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy A33 best depth Both

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy M33

Only the main camcorder of the two is capable of recording in 4K, even limited to 30 fps. Ultrawide is restricted to Full HD resolution. Videos on both also feature snappy focus and good quality stereo sound capture. The A33 ties a tie with optical stabilization, which allows it to deal with shakes better than its “brother”. With a superior stabilization system, the point goes to the Galaxy A.

Does it have optical stabilization? Galaxy A33 Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality Both

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A33

The front camera of the Galaxy M is also below the “brother”, since it has a simpler 8 MP sensor than the 13 MP of the A33. The result is the M33’s less sharp selfies, both during the day and at night. To top it off, the Galaxy A is also the only one of the duo to shoot head-on in 4K. So we have another point for A33.

Best front camera set Galaxy A33 Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy A33 best selfie Galaxy A33

Price

Samsung has only launched the Galaxy A33 in the Europeian market so far. It landed in the country for the suggested price of R$ 2,700, but can already be found in the range of R$ 1,700. The current cost is below what you can find for the Galaxy M33 by importers, where it ends up costing more than R$ 2,000. Therefore, the A-line model takes the final point of the duel.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Galaxy A33 Which has the lowest current cost? Galaxy A33

Conclusion

If you expected a balance here, we saw that it wasn’t quite like that. As much as they are two intermediaries of the same brand and with the same mobile platform, the score showed absolute dominance of the Galaxy A33 over the M33. The A family cell phone has a more modern design, a higher quality screen, stereo sound and a superior set of cameras in photos, videos and selfies. Not to mention that it still gets the better of faster performance and longer battery life. The Galaxy M has the advantage of charging faster, in addition to having the same longevity as its “brother”. Even so, the lack of official availability makes the A33 the cheapest option on the national market right now.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy M33: two POINTS System with good longevity and features

Battery with less recharge time Samsung Galaxy A33: 10 POINTS More modern, compact and lightweight design

Super AMOLED screen

stereo sound

System with good longevity and features

Faster performance

Battery with greater autonomy

Rear cameras with higher photo quality

Videos with optical stabilization

Front camera with sharper selfies and 4K footage

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Do you think the gap between these two is as great as the scoreboard indicated? What would be your purchase preference between the M33 and the A33? Join us!