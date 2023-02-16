5G News
HomeTech NewsGalaxy M33: Real-Time Battery Test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Galaxy M33: Real-Time Battery Test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Galaxy M33: Real-Time Battery Test | This Thursday at 6 pm
galaxy m33 real time battery test this thursday at 6.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Samsung made official in international markets, still in the first quarter of 2022, four new models from its range of basic intermediate cell phones. These are the Galaxy A13, A23, M23 and M33. The latter has just arrived on our benches to be analyzed.

It brings a screen: 6.6 “TFT with a resolution of 2,408 x 1,080 pixels and 90 Hz, Exynos 1200 processor, 6 GB of RAM memory, 128 GB of internal storage, quadruple rear camera (50 MP / 5 MP / 2 MP / 2 MP), 8 megapixel front camera, operating system: Android 12 with One UI 4.1, sensor side fingerprint and battery: 6,000mAh with 25W fast charging support.

Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

- Advertisement -

The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

  • 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
  • 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
  • 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
  • 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is available from Carrefour for BRL 2,245. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 14 offers click here.

(updated Feb 13, 2023, 6:50 pm)
- Advertisement -

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.