Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy F23 on Official Support Page: Upcoming Launch

Both on the Indian support site of Samsung appeared the unpublished Galaxy F23 5G successor to the Galaxy F22, which could also arrive on other international markets with the initials Galaxy M23 5G. The Indian page also reveals the code for this device, SM-E236B.

In addition to this device, the Korean company could soon launch the Galaxy M33 5G, which has already been rumored in recent months, which instead made an appearance on the Russian support site by revealing its model code, SM-M336B. In both cases, nothing has been revealed regarding the hardware characteristics.

The Galaxy M23 5G was also recently spotted on the website of the FCC, the US certification body, which revealed the abbreviation of the battery, EB-BM526ABS, and support for fast charging at 25 W in addition to the presence of one Snapdragon 750G and Android 12 with One UI 4.0.

The Galaxy M33 5G, on the other hand, will have an Exynos 1200 processor 6,000 mAh battery, at least 6 GB of RAM, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and a quad-camera with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 5 MP macro MP and a 2 MP depth sensor.