Galaxy M23 vs M22: Samsung’s new darling evolved well? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The Galaxy M23 is one of the best mid-range cell phones to buy in 2022 if you value good value for money and even more if you want to have a 5G device. Currently, it is found for the same price as its predecessor, which was also quite successful the previous year. This raises the question: is it worth replacing the old one with the new one? That’s what this comparison will help answer.

We start with the design, which is the first point that many analyze when changing cell phones. The Galaxy M23 brought good changes to its rear, leaving the classic cooktop-style camera block for a more current one that resembles some models of the Galaxy A line. The front part has not received changes and we still have the drop-shaped notch that has been abandoned by other manufacturers in the most basic segment. The lower edge is thicker than the others, while the measures have increased to house the larger screen, which also made the Galaxy M23 heavier than its predecessor. - Advertisement - The Galaxy M23 has a smooth finish on the back made of plastic with metallic paint in blue, green and copper color options. The M22 has a textured matte finish that makes it the less slippery of the two, despite having a simpler look. It is also available in a shade of blue, with the differential of having options in black and white.

Both have a biometric reader incorporated into the power button on the right side. It’s a simple sensor, but it does its job well by recognizing the fingerprint quickly and with few flaws. We also have a triple drawer on both models, which allows you to accommodate two SIM cards and a memory card at the same time. In terms of connectivity, what is new in the latest generation is support for 5G networks. Otherwise, the two are identical with Wi-FI AC, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. First point goes to the Galaxy M23.

- Advertisement - best construction Both more modern look - Advertisement - Galaxy M23 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution Both Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? Galaxy M22 Does it have NFC? Both

multimedia and software

Screen





The screen grew from 6.4 to 6.6 inches and the resolution jumped from HD+ to Full HD+, which guarantees a sharper image. At other points we had advances and setbacks: Samsung exchanged the 90 Hz AMOLED panel for a 120 Hz LCD. This change is good for offering greater fluidity, but in return we have a more limited viewing angle, lower contrast and less vibrant colors than before. The Galaxy M22 screen also excels in brightness, which ensures better visibility in open places, although the brightness is not strong enough to guarantee a good experience in sunlight. In terms of color calibration, none come close to being considered ideal. Point to the Galaxy M22 for the best screen.

best screen technology Galaxy M22 Best screen brightness Galaxy M22 more accurate colors None Best screen resolution Galaxy M23 bigger screen Galaxy M23 Better screen-to-body ratio Both High Hz screen? Both Gorilla Glass protection? None Overall screen quality Galaxy M22

Sound





In the two intermediaries from Samsung we have only one speaker that is located at the bottom of the device. With only one sound output, we have mono audio that limits immersion in movies and games. The Galaxy M23 stands out in terms of power, but none excels in sound quality. The highs stand out more than the other frequencies and give the impression of a shrill sound when at maximum. The mids and bass are muted, but they’re not completely absent. Samsung doesn’t send headphones in the box to compensate for such sound limitations, but we have a standard input that accepts any type of headphones. We will give the Galaxy M23 a point in sound.

Sound is stereo? None Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Both sound power Galaxy M23 Do headphones come in the box? None

Software





The software is very similar on both models. The main difference is that the Galaxy M22 was launched with Android 11 and updated with version 12 of the little robot a few months ago. The M23 arrived with this version already from the factory and should soon receive Android 13. With that, the latest will have a small advantage. The Galaxy M23 allows you to expand the RAM by stealing part of the storage, it has support for the Edge Screen for quick access to favorite apps from any screen on the system, in addition to allowing you to add some gestures that improve the experience. The software flows better than the M22 and has less stuttering. Point for the Galaxy M23 in software.

Well-updated system? Galaxy M23 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy M23 Which system or customization has more and better features? Galaxy M23 Missing connections? Are there any left? None More fluid software Galaxy M23

Performance

The Galaxy M22 comes with hardware from MediaTek, the Helio G80 platform and 4 GB of RAM. In the Galaxy M23 we have the Snapdragon 750G with 6 GB of RAM. The exchange brought a faster processor and more powerful GPU to the latest model, which combined with the memory increase ensured a good leap in speed in multitasking. The new one not only loads apps faster, it rescues them from the background in less time. We also get a jump in benchmarks with the new, more powerful hardware. In all tests, whether those focused only on the processor or those that make use of graphical tools to measure the GPU’s potential, we had a noticeable difference. In AnTuTu it is possible to reach twice the points in the most current model. The Galaxy M23 is also better for gaming. In some titles it’s possible to play with superior graphic quality, while in others we can activate all the features as it happens in PUBG. In Call of Duty it is not possible to leave everything activated, but we still get good fluidity in the highest graphic quality. Point for the M23 in performance.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy M23 Who wins in the most demanding games? Galaxy M23 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy M23 What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy M23 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy M23 Which has more storage? Both

Drums

Both have the same battery size, with 5,000 mAh, which theoretically should guarantee the same duration, but as MediaTek’s hardware was replaced by Qualcomm’s and the screen grew and the resolution went up, autonomy ended up being sacrificed. The Galaxy M22 has impressive autonomy and can easily pass 30 hours of moderate use. The M23 yielded 5 hours less in our standardized test, but it’s still enough to guarantee a full day of use without worrying about a charger. The two intermediaries from Samsung come with a 15W charger in the box. The M22 takes over two hours to get a full battery, while the M23 is slightly faster. The advantage of the latest model is that it supports 25W chargers, which helps reduce charging time. Therefore, we will give each one a point.

Which has more battery? Both Which recharges faster? Galaxy M23 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy M22 Does it have wireless charging? None

cameras

The M22 has four cameras at the rear with the main one having a 48 MP sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2 MP cameras, one for scenery blur and the other for macros. The Galaxy M23 leaves the blur camera aside, replaces the main one with a more advanced 50 MP sensor and maintains the rest of the previous generation. The new main camera not only captures more detail due to its higher resolution, it also suffers less when shooting at night due to the lens’ larger focal aperture that lets in more light. Photos have better colors and contrast, as well as more efficient HDR than before. The ultra-wide one does not show advances because it is the same camera as the previous generation, while the macro camera continues with the same limitations, which is the weakest of the set. Anyway, the Galaxy M23 presents a good advance in photographic quality in general. Thus, we give point to the M23.

Best rear camera set Galaxy M23 Best photos of the day Galaxy M23 best night photos Galaxy M23 most versatile set Both best ultra wide Both best telephoto lens None best macro Both best depth Galaxy M23

Photos captured with the Galaxy M23

While the rear camera has evolved, the front camera has been capped with the 13 MP resolution being cut down to just 8 MP. Does this change make much difference in photographic quality? With the Galaxy M22 you’ll have sharper selfies, but you’ll only notice them when you zoom in on the image. Both have the same loss of sharpness when shooting at night, while portrait mode is a little more efficient on the older model. Thus, we give point to the Galaxy M22 in selfies.

Best front camera set Galaxy M22 Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Galaxy M22

Photos captured with the Galaxy M22

With the evolution of the hardware and the sensor we had a gain in the resolution of the camcorder, which in the M23 is capable of recording in 4K. The front, however, remains limited to Full HD resolution. It captures better quality video even when shooting at the same resolution as its predecessor. None have an advanced stabilization system, but the latest suffers less from shakes. Both have agile focus and capture good quality stereo sound. We close camera with dot for Galaxy M23.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Better electronic stabilization? None more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Galaxy M23 Best audio capture Both best video quality Galaxy M23

Price

The Galaxy M22 was launched in Europe in September 2021 for R$1,800 and the Galaxy M23 arrived here in May 2022 costing R$2,000. Currently, both can be found for less than R$1,400, which makes the latest one deliver the best value for money of the two. So we end with the last point for the Galaxy M23.

Which had the best launch price? Galaxy M22 Which is currently the best value for money? Galaxy M23

Conclusion

If you have the Galaxy M22 and were in doubt whether it’s worth migrating to the new one, our comparison shows that the most current one brought several advances. Now there is 5G connectivity for faster internet, more powerful sound, more complete software with better fluidity, more agile performance in multitasking and better in games, battery that recharges faster, better photographic set and superior camcorder. If you were in doubt about which of the two to buy, it’s only worth getting the older one if you’re looking for the best battery, the sharpest selfies or the brightest screen with the best colors. Overall, the Galaxy M23 will be the best choice for most.

RESULT

Galaxy M23: 8 POINTS Latest design and 5G support

superior sound power

More current software with better fluidity

Faster and better gaming performance

Shorter recharge time

Best photos with the rear set

superior camcorder

Best value for money Galaxy M22: 3 POINTS Screen with higher brightness and better colors

Longer battery life

sharper selfies