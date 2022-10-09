Galaxy M23: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am

At the end of the first semester, Samsung made two models of the M family official in Europe. The Galaxy M53 5G and the Galaxy M23 5G, which bring features from more modern lines, such as the high resolution camera and the 120 Hz screen. The most advanced phone we’ve ever tested, now it’s time for the most affordable.

It features a 6.6-inch TFT LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G platform, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 8 MP front camera, triple rear camera (50 MP / 8 MP). / 2 MP), biometric reader on the side, 5G support, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12, under the One UI 4.1 interface.