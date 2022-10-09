Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Galaxy M23: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am

Galaxy M23: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am
At the end of the first semester, Samsung made two models of the M family official in Europe. The Galaxy M53 5G and the Galaxy M23 5G, which bring features from more modern lines, such as the high resolution camera and the 120 Hz screen. The most advanced phone we’ve ever tested, now it’s time for the most affordable.

It features a 6.6-inch TFT LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G platform, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 8 MP front camera, triple rear camera (50 MP / 8 MP). / 2 MP), biometric reader on the side, 5G support, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12, under the One UI 4.1 interface.

Our official battery test runs many popular apps, games and services on timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The apps present in the cycles, and their certain execution times per cycle, are:

  • 6 minutes of usage (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
  • 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
  • 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
  • 2 minutes of usage (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

The Samsung Galaxy M23 is available at Extra for BRL 1,349. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 33 offers click here.

