Galaxy M23 5G makes its first appearance in the FCC and Bluetooth databases

Samsung launched its Galaxy M22, a low-end smartphone equipped with a processor, in September last year MediaTek’s Helio G80, Super AMOLED display with HD + resolution, and plastic back. A few months later, it would already be in the pipeline a later version of this device that has made its appearance in both the Bluetooth database and in that of the FCC.

In the documentation, the Galaxy M23 is indicated with the abbreviation SM-M236B_DS and declared compatible with 5G networks. Likely, however, that it can also be predicted an LTE-only variant. The other abbreviations SM-M236Q_DS and SM-E236B_DS, on the other hand, could suggest specific versions for certain Asian markets.

The FCC and Bluetooth certifications obtained by the Galaxy M23 5G

There is a complete lack of information regarding the hardware characteristics of this smartphone which could still be quite in line with those of the current model. In fact, the presence of a Super AMOLED display, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, the fingerprint reader and a battery of at least 5,000 mAh with fast charging.

On the camera side, the Galaxy M22 has a configuration a four sensors with 48 megapixel main with optical stabilizer, one 8 megapixel with ultra wide angle lens and two 2 megapixel ones, respectively for macro and depth of field.