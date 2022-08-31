Galaxy M20 receives update with stability improvements and bug fixes

HomeTech NewsGalaxy M20 receives update with stability improvements and bug fixes

By Abraham
The galaxy M20 received an update with the August security patch. The update happened even with the fact that the device was released more than 3 years ago. In addition, the novelty also features improvements in relation to system stability and also bug fixes.

The firmware version of the product is M205FDDS8CVG3 and is now available for users in Sri Lanka and India. However, it is very likely that the update will also appear for other Galaxy M20 owners around the world soon. The update serves to fix some security vulnerabilities in general.

This Samsung smartphone was released in 2019 with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and was even updated to version 10 of the Google operating system. TechSmart has a comparison of this model with its brothers, the Galaxy M10 and M30 and there is no information about the patch for these other devices.

Upgrading, in turn, is not difficult to do. Just go into the settings and look for the software update option. Then, if available, just download and wait for the smartphone to do the rest of the work by itself. Finally, it should restart and be ready for use after the process is complete.

Technical specifications:

  • LCD technology screen with 6.3 inches and FHD+ resolution (2340x1080p)

  • Infinity-V teardrop notch bezel with 19:9 aspect ratio

    Samsung Exynos 7904 processor up to 1.8 GHz

  • 4 GB of RAM memory

  • 64GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD

    Single 8 MP front camera

  • dual rear camera

  • 8 MP main sensor (f/1.9) with standard lens

  • 5 MP (f/2.2) secondary sensor with ultra-wide lens

  • 5000mAh battery

  • Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.5 interface.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

