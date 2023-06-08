Galaxy M14: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

Samsung launched the Galaxy M54 and Galaxy M14 models in the national market at the end of the first quarter. Both bring balanced specifications focusing on different audiences and a feature in common: cost-effectiveness. The first has already passed through our test benches, now it’s the turn of the more modest model.

The Galaxy M14 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, Exynos 1330 platform, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 13 MP front camera, three rear cameras (50 MP / 5 MP / 2 MP), Dual-SIM connection, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS, 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and Android 13 running under One UI 5.0.