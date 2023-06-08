Galaxy M14: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

Samsung launched the Galaxy M54 and Galaxy M14 models in the national market at the end of the first quarter. Both bring balanced specifications focusing on different audiences and a feature in common: cost-effectiveness. The first has already passed through our test benches, now it’s the turn of the more modest model.
The Galaxy M14 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, Exynos 1330 platform, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 13 MP front camera, three rear cameras (50 MP / 5 MP / 2 MP), Dual-SIM connection, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS, 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and Android 13 running under One UI 5.0.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
