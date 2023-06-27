Galaxy M14: good cheap cell phone with 5G that impresses in battery | Analysis / Review

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy M14 arrived in Europe in April 2023 along with the Galaxy M54. It has a lot in common with the A14 5G and its biggest highlight is coming with a more generous 6,000 mAh battery. Does that just change between the two? The Galaxy M14 is one more to follow Samsung's new identity, which is inspired by the Galaxy S23 line with a minimalist look without a camera block at the rear. What changes is that the A14 is flatter and has texture with small lines that cross the entire back of the device. In this one we have more curved edges with completely smooth and more slippery plastic. Here we have a 6.6-inch panel with PLS LCD Full HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The level of brightness is good for an entry-level device and is well above what we normally see in cheap Motorola phones. While the contrast is good enough to ensure a slightly grayish black. The sound is mono and the power is only decent, as is the sound quality.

This is another Samsung cell phone that comes equipped with the Exynos 1330 chip and comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The performance is not impressive and is at the level of the A14 that has the same configuration. It is a little slow when opening apps and struggles to hold many apps open in the background. At least the M14 does well in heavier games even with its basic hardware. The big highlight of the Galaxy M14 is its large 6,000 mAh battery and here we see the biggest difference against the A14 5G. We had a big difference in autonomy in our standardized test with the M14 going over 33 hours. It is another Samsung cell phone that comes with a 15W charger and it takes more than 2 hours to fully fill the battery. The Division Resurgence promises fair monetization and pure mobile experience | TC Interview The photographic set has a 50 MP camera, a 2 MP macro and another for blurring scenarios with the same resolution. Since we're talking about a fairly simple set-up, don't expect impressive photos from the Galaxy M14. It does a good job for an entry-level cell phone and captures good photos on sunny days. The 13 MP front registers good selfies and doesn't suffer so much in low light places. The camcorder is what most surprises and even surpasses some intermediaries. To check out all the details about the Galaxy M14 and how it differs from the A14, just access the full review via the link below:

