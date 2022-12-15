Galaxy M14 5G passes Bluetooth SIG indicating imminent launch

Update (12/15/22) – JB

The Galaxy M14 5G can be launched at any time as the smartphone has received certification from the Bluetooth SIG. That is, basically the last step of any device before its official presentation. According to the preliminary sheet released by the regulatory agency, the Galaxy M14 5G has the number SM-M146B_DSN and it also Must have Bluetooth 5.2 connectionplus dual-band Wi-Fi. However, as expected, the other specifications are not released by the Bluetooth SIG, but previous leaks revealed that the M14 5G should be announced with a Samsung Exynos 1330 processor. The test done on Geekbench even confirmed the existence of a model with 4 GB of RAM, while the operating system is Android 13 and it should run under One UI 5.0. Finally, the Galaxy M14 5G will also have a 6,000mAh battery, but we still don't know if Samsung will offer any fast charging solutions on the device.

Update (12/13/2022) – MR

Samsung’s M line of cell phones has become extremely popular for offering lean configurations at a good cost-benefit ratio. Recently, the Galaxy M14 5G was listed on Geekbench, indicating that new information would be released soon. The number cell SM-M146B/DS has been certified by the regulatory body Bureau of Indian Standards, confirming that the device will be launched in the country in the coming weeks.

The listing on Geekbench confirmed that the successor to the Galaxy M13 5G will have Samsung's Exynos s5e8535 chipset, which is expected to have the trade name Exynos 1330. The South Korean manufacturer has yet to officially announce the new processor with 5G. The chipset has two cores at 2.4 GHz and six at 2 GHz, in addition to 4 GB of RAM. The device is expected to hit the market with multiple RAM and internal storage options. As for the operating system, the Galaxy M14 5G will come standard with Android 13 under the One UI 5.0 interface.

A few days ago, the cell phone was certified by the Chinese body 3C, which revealed its battery. It has code BM146ABY and has a nominal capacity of 5,830 mAh. Unfortunately, the loading speed was not disclosed. Together with the Galaxy M14 5G, the Galaxy F14 5G It has also been certified and has a number. SM-E146B/DS🇧🇷 It will be an updated version of the Galaxy F13, launched in June of this year in India. In specs, it has the Exynos 850 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, FullHD+ screen, 50 megapixel main camera and a 6,000 mAh battery unit.

Update (12/09/2022) – EB

The Galaxy M14 5G has already surfaced on Geekbench with a new Exynos processor and other interesting specs like a 50 MP main camera. Today we have information from a 3C certification received by him, which detailed more information from its technical sheet, which should include a battery of almost 6,000mAh.

As we can see below in the 3C certification sheet, the battery certified with the EB-BM146ABY model that must belong to the Galaxy M14 5G has 5,830 mAh of nominal capacity, a value far above what is considered normal for today, where many cell phones have about of 4,500mAh, which puts this model at the advantage.

For comparison purposes, the Galaxy M13 5G has a 5,000mAh battery, which means that Samsung should significantly increase the autonomy of this entry-level model. However, we expect the South Korean to update the charger to support at least 25W, as the cell phone will certainly need to stay in the socket for a long time with the 15W of the previous generation.

Original article (11/17/2022) Samsung Galaxy M14 5G spotted on Geekbench with first-of-its-kind Exynos chip, 4GB RAM and more

The Galaxy M13 5G was launched in July this year and now there is evidence that Samsung is already preparing its successor: the Galaxy M14 5G. The cell phone underwent a benchmark test where it came up with an unprecedented Exynos chip, 4G RAM and many other new features.

The successor of Galaxy M13 5G is identified by model SM-M146B and scored 751 points in single core and 2051 in multicore. Speaking of which, the listed processor is the Exynos s5e8535, an unreleased chip from Samsung, but which could be the Exynos 1330 that will also be released in the coming months.

The chip has two 2.4GHz cores and six 2.00GHz cores, as well as being paired with 4GB of RAM, but other versions are expected to have more memory options. Rumors indicate that the Galaxy A14 5G should have a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen and a 5,000mAh battery. At the back we should find a 50 MP main camera, while the front camera should be 16 MP. Samsung is expected to announce the new model in India in early 2023 and in other markets in the first quarter of the same year.

