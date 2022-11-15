Galaxy M13 vs Moto G22: Do you prefer performance and battery, or screen and sound? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The Galaxy M13 and Moto G22 are two entry-level smartphones that seek to improve on some features, so as not to be in the basic classification. This without hurting the consumer’s pocket. When placing the Samsung and Motorola models side by side, we have the best device in which of the manufacturers? Let’s find out now, here at TechSmart.

Design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy M13

First let’s talk about their design. Manufacturers opted for an all-plastic construction, with a matte-finish rear on both. The Galaxy has small lines to avoid fingerprints, while the Moto has a paint job that gives the impression of being glass. - Advertisement - The M13 comes with a vertically rectangular camera block, which resembles more expensive models. The G22 has the oval module in a slightly different layout, which highlights the main sensor. None of them come with certification to protect against liquids and dust, as is to be expected for the category.

Motorola Moto G22

At least, the Motorola model has the most compact and light body of the duo. It also stands out for its hole-shaped notch, against a teardrop notch on the Samsung phone. In terms of security, they are similar in terms of the biometric reader located on the side. Both provide storage expansion in the chip drawer, with a dedicated microSD card slot. There’s Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi AC as the main connectivity items in them, but no NFC here. The Moto G features a more modern look compared to its Korean rival. So he opens the scoring.

- Advertisement - best construction None more modern look - Advertisement - Moto G22 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution Moto G22 Best biometrics solution None Best Endurance Certification? None Which is more compact and lighter? Moto G22 Do you have NFC? Both

Multimedia and Resources

Screen





Both Samsung and Motorola preferred LCD as the screen material for these devices. This means that the brightness level and viewing angle are lower than what we find in models with other technologies. The Galaxy has a slightly larger size, but it loses in front use. Even if it doesn’t have a Full HD+ resolution like the competitor, the Moto contains the differential of the 90 Hz refresh rate, which allows for smoother system animations. Don’t expect extra scratch protection on these smartphones. Overall, the experience delivered by the G22 ends up surpassing the M13. So Motorola scores this time.

best screen technology None best screen brightness None more accurate colors None best screen resolution Galaxy M13 bigger screen Galaxy M13 Best screen/body ratio Moto G22 High Hz screen? Moto G22 Gorilla Glass Protection? None Overall screen quality Moto G22

Sound





As we’re talking about two basic cell phones here, we don’t have a stereo audio system in them. That is, there is only a mono speaker at the bottom, which ends up compromising user immersion. Moto is above Galaxy in sound power and delivers higher quality in bass and treble. The mids are off for both. Anyway, both come with a P2 connector, to fit headphones. Only Motorola sends the accessory in the box. It’s one more point for the G22.

Sound is stereo? None Do you have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Moto G22 sound power Moto G22 Do headphones come in the box? Moto G22

System





These devices have Android 12 installed natively. As they are entry-level models, don’t expect great longevity from them, whether in new versions of the “little robot” and even in security packages. They are also not compatible with the 5G mobile network, which leaves them limited to 4G for the future. In terms of fluidity, the Korean interface doesn’t help and generates some stuttering, while the Moto G benefits from the higher rate of the panel to give an additional smoothness. Moving on to functions, as the M13 brings One UI Core 4.1, this leaner version dispenses with a number of features, such as the Edge Screen. On the other hand, the G22 does not come with the Moto app, but it retains the famous gestures to open the camera and turn on the flashlight, through the system settings. When analyzing the set, we have another point for Motorola.

Well-updated system? None Will the system be updated in the future? None Which system or customization has more and better features? Moto G22 Is there 5G mobile network? None More fluid software Moto G22

Performance

The M13 comes equipped with Samsung’s own Exynos 850 platform. On the other side, the G22 contains MediaTek’s Helio G37. Even the two with 4GB of RAM, we saw a pretty big gap between them. The Galaxy took a lead of nearly a minute and a half thanks to its more efficient multitasking. The situation is more balanced in the benchmarks. Samsung wins on AnTuTu, but loses to Motorola on Geekbench. Heavier games run with a little better quality on the M13, but the Moto ends up benefiting from the support of 90 fps in light games. For the multitasking performance, the Korean notes the point.

Who does better in the opening test? Galaxy M13 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Both What is the most up-to-date processor? Moto G22 Which has better RAM/processor balance? Galaxy M13 Which has more storage? None

Drums

Manufacturers have decided to put a 5,000 mAh battery in their smartphones. Same capabilities, equal autonomy, right? Wrong. The M13 recorded over 28 hours in our standardized tests, nearly six hours longer than the G22’s duration. On recharging, the Galaxy’s 15W adapter needs just over two hours to complete the process. Time doesn’t take much longer than the Moto, with its 20W charger. The autonomy weighs much more here and gives the point to Samsung.

Which one has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Moto G22 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy M13 Do you have wireless charging? None

Camera

Samsung has put three rear cameras in its base, against four inserted by Motorola. Both sets are led by a 50 MP main sensor, which manages to take satisfying photos to post on social media during the day. At night, the noises are already more evident on them, with a slightly better performance on the Moto. The G22 also hits more on the ultrawide, for the quality closer to that presented on the main. This is the only one of the duo to have a macro lens, which suffers from low resolution and is not far from the M13 with its main camera in this mode. If there’s one point the Galaxy gets the better of here, it’s with the blur sensor, getting a good job done in portrait mode. The Moto G scores for the best night and ultrawide shots; and the Galaxy M scores for superior portrait mode.

Best rear camera set None best night photos Moto G22 most versatile set Both best ultrawide Moto G22 best telephoto None best macro Both better depth Galaxy M13

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy M13

The duo’s camcorder is nothing more than recordings in Full HD at 30 fps. Korean videos have better quality. The Galaxy is also the only one of them to have stereo sound capture, while the process on the Moto is in mono. Neither of them deliver stabilization to deal with blur, but at least there’s a nimble focus on both. Samsung takes one more point in this regard.

Do you have optical stabilization? None Do you have electronic stabilization? None more agile focus None Do you record in 4K at 30fps? None Better audio capture Galaxy M13 best video quality Galaxy M13

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G22

The front camera of these devices works well during the day and they take selfies with good colors. The problem happens at night, when the noises are more evident. Still, the Moto’s superior resolution gives it a slight edge here. Galaxy has the most efficient portrait mode at any time of day. When shooting from the front, they are limited to Full HD. We have a balance of advantages. So we give it a draw.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Moto G22 best portrait mode Galaxy M13

Price

The devices were officially launched in Europe throughout 2022. The Galaxy M13 arrived in the country at a suggested price of R$1,800, R$100 more expensive than the initial value of the Moto G22. This difference no longer exists in the current market, and both can now be found for just under R$1,000. With no distance at the moment cost, we closed the duel with a draw.

Which one had the best launch price? Moto G22 Which is currently the best value for money? None

Conclusion

This clash between Samsung and Motorola in the entry-level segment showed a great balance, mainly because they do not have any price difference in Europeian retail at the moment, in addition to balancing the benefits in photos with the rear set and in selfies. The Galaxy M13 proved to be advantageous in terms of faster performance, battery life and higher quality footage. The Moto G22, on the other hand, has the most modern design, the screen with greater fluidity and the most powerful sound, not to mention the system with superior features. In general terms, you will find a greater amount of points in the Motorola model. However, performance and battery are two factors that can weigh on the consumer’s choice, which does not rule out the Samsung device as a suitable option for their preferences.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy M13: 6 SPOTS faster performance

Longer battery life

Rear cameras with better portrait mode

Videos with higher image and sound quality

Front camera with more efficient portrait mode

Same price in current Europeian market Motorola Moto G22: 7 POINTS More modern, compact and lightweight design

90 Hz screen

More powerful and balanced sound

System with greater fluidity and better features

Rear cameras with better night and ultrawide shots

Front camera with greater definition in selfies

Same price in current Europeian market

Do you prefer the M13, or do you prefer the G22? What caught your attention most about these devices? Feel free to speak in the space below.