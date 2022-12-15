Galaxy M13 vs M12: guaranteed better value for money in the upgrade? 🇧🇷 Comparative

Looking for a cheap Samsung cell phone and in doubt between the Galaxy M13 and M12 that are at similar prices? Is it better to get the most current one that brings a camera with a higher resolution or the old one because it has four cameras and offers a more complete experience? Check out the TechSmart comparison and see which is the best to buy.

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung took a lot of the old design to reduce the cost of production in the new model, but not everything is the same between the two. The design has been updated and is now closer to what we see on Galaxy A line devices, leaving that square cooktop-style block behind. The Galaxy M12 is a simple cell phone with a plastic body, but it has an interesting design with a rear that features vertical stripes, which in turn have small semicircles carved into them. This not only helps to differentiate the device from other brand basics, but also improves the footprint. - Advertisement - The M13, on the other hand, has a matte finish with a texture formed by small lines that prevent the accumulation of fingerprints and makes the cell phone less slippery. It’s made of a single piece of plastic that runs from the back and covers the sides, but without the texture. Even so, it is a device with good construction that does not appear fragile and has good ergonomics for use with only one hand.

Both have a biometric reader integrated into the power button that responds well, despite not being very agile. The front part is similar in both generations, with a drop-shaped notch at the top and a wider bottom edge than the others. In the M13 we have better frontal use due to the increased screen. In terms of connectivity, we have the advantage of supporting Wi-Fi AC on the Galaxy M13, which allows you to connect to faster networks. Thus, we start our comparison with the first point for the M13.

best construction
None
more modern look
Galaxy M13
Is the slot hybrid or dedicated?
Both
Best notch solution
None
Best biometrics solution
None
Best endurance certification?
None
Which is more compact and lightweight?
None
Does it have NFC?
None

multimedia and software

Screen





The screen has grown in the Galaxy M13 and now we have 6.6 inches against 6.5 inches in the predecessor. The resolution has also gone up from HD to Full HD, which ensures sharper images. Another positive point is the maximum brightness that has been improved and makes the Galaxy M13 more pleasant to use outdoors. Now comes the bad part: Samsung decided to cut the 90 Hz panel and included a 60 Hz one in the new model. That is, you gain stronger resolution and brightness, but lose fluidity for an inferior Android experience. As each has its advantages, we will draw on screen.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness Galaxy M13 more accurate colors None Best screen resolution Galaxy M13 bigger screen Galaxy M13 Better screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 High Hz screen? Galaxy M12 Gorilla Glass protection? None Overall screen quality None

Sound





None stands out in the sound part, not only for having only one sound output that limits the audio to mono, but for having only average power and not having a good balance between bass, mids and treble. The Galaxy M13 didn’t bring any progress at this point and the highs and lows get mixed up, while the mids are practically non-existent. This lack of harmony between sound frequencies greatly limits the device’s multimedia experience, whether for movie or music consumption. At least there’s a standard headphone jack, which lets you use whatever headphones you have for a better experience. We will tie the sound part.

Sound is stereo? None Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance None sound power None Do headphones come in the box? None

Software





The Galaxy M12 was launched with Android 11 and One UI 3.1, but recently received an update to Android 12 and One 4.1, the same version present at the factory on the Galaxy M13. In both we have the most refined version of Samsung’s system, which is called One UI Core and leaves some features aside to reduce weight and deliver better fluidity. In terms of functionality, we can say that both deliver the same features, but the Galaxy M13 must be updated to the new interface based on Android 13. In addition, the most current model is sold with twice as much storage in the domestic market, leaving more space free for the user. Thus, we give point to the Galaxy M13.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy M13 Which system or customization has more and better features? None Is there a 5G mobile network? None More fluid software None

Performance

The M13 features the same chipset seen in the M12 and in other Samsung basics, the Exynos 850. It is made up of a high-speed octa-core processor and comes with 4 GB of RAM. As much as we don’t have a breakthrough in hardware, the Korean made small tweaks to the software that improved RAM management, making the new one reload less apps opened in a second. Although it is still less than ideal. In benchmarks, the two are tied and this was expected given the hardware to be the same in both generations. Both models even play well in games and manage to run PUBG in HD quality with a high frame rate and activated extra features. In Call of Duty you will have to leave it in the medium option with everything disabled to have a good experience. We’ll give the M13 points for better multitasking performance.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy M13 Who wins in the most demanding games? None Who has the best benchmark numbers? None What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? None Which has more storage? Galaxy M13

Drums

Samsung decided to keep the 5,000 mAh battery from the previous generation, but the new model ends up yielding less because it has a higher resolution screen, which demands higher energy consumption. What matters is that both yield all day off, it is even possible to recharge the battery every two days in lighter use. The charger that comes in the box is the same for both generations and delivers a maximum of 15W of power. Interestingly, the Galaxy M13 was a little faster on the recharge time, but both take more than 2 hours to have a full battery. Thus, we give the M12 a point for better autonomy.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Galaxy M13 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy M12 Does it have wireless charging? None

cameras

The Galaxy M13 features a 50 MP camera, slightly higher resolution than the previous model’s 48 MP camera. Also, we have 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP blur in common, while 2MP macro has been cut in the latest model. Despite the high-resolution sensor, don’t expect photos as sharp as high-end phones with a 50 MP camera. The simpler hardware of the M13 ends up limiting the sharpness and richness of details captured from the scenarios, which makes it deliver photos similar to the M12. The advantage is the more agile focus on the M13 and the ultra-wide that suffers less in dark places. Portrait mode is equally efficient in both, while the M12’s macro camera can be a nice extra when capturing small details, despite lacking in sharpness. Point for the Galaxy M13 with the rear assembly.

Best rear camera set None best night photos Galaxy M13 most versatile set None best ultrawide Galaxy M13 best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy M12 best depth Both

Photos captured with the Galaxy M13

The front camera is the same 8 MP in both. It’s a simple sensor that does just the basics. It is possible to have good photos in well-lit places, but not enough to enlarge the images to carry out small retouching. The portrait mode is efficient and doesn’t make mistakes with hair contouring as is common in cheap cell phones. At night, the front camera shows its limitations and records selfies with low sharpness and contrast. At least portrait mode still works fine. We’ll tie selfies.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie None

Photos captured with the Galaxy M12

The camcorder delivers similar performance on both devices. It is possible to record in Full HD with the main, ultra-wide and front. The wider lens features lower contrast and less saturated colors, while suffering a lot for shooting at night. None have a stabilization system to deal with shakes, but until now the focus is agile for the category. Stereo sound capture has quality befitting the segment. We close camera with one more point for each.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Does it have electronic stabilization? None more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Best audio capture Both best video quality Both

Price

The Galaxy M12 was launched in Europe in June 2021 for R$1,600, while the M13 hit the national market in July 2022 for R$1,800. Currently, both are found at around R$ 1 thousand with the latest one even appearing in better promotions. As you end up taking a cell phone with more memory for a lower price, its cost-effectiveness stands out more. Thus, we close the comparison with the last point for the Galaxy M13.

Which had the best launch price? Galaxy M12 Which is currently the best value for money? Galaxy M13

Conclusion

If you were in doubt about which Galaxy to buy, let’s summarize our comparison to make the choice easier. The Galaxy M13 brings faster Wi-Fi, has a brighter screen, performs better in multitasking, has slightly better cameras and costs close to the old one even with twice the storage. Overall, the Galaxy M13 is the better of the two. However, if you value greater fluidity, you may prefer the Galaxy M12’s 90 Hz screen. The oldest can also be preferred by those who value longer battery life. Anyway, there isn’t a huge difference between the two generations.

RESULT

Samsung Galaxy M13: 9 POINTS Latest design and Wi-Fi AC

Screen with superior brightness and resolution

Old-fashioned sound quality

Greater update support and more internal space

Better multitasking performance

best photo set

Good selfies in well-lit places

Camcorder similar to predecessor

Best value for money

Samsung Galaxy M12: 5 POINTS 90 Hz screen

Same sound quality as the latest

Longer battery life

Good selfies in well-lit places

Camcorder similar to the latest