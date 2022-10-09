Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Galaxy M13: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am

By Abraham
Galaxy M13: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am
Samsung made the Galaxy M13 official at the beginning of the second semester and we finally have the device on our benches to carry out all the tests, starting with battery life.

In the package we have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Infinity-V display with FHD+ resolution, MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 platform, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), front camera 5 MP, dual rear cameras (50 MP / 2 MP), 5G, 4G, Dual-SIM, P2, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, Dual-band WiFi, Dolby Atmos Sound and NFC, 5,000 mAh battery with charging 15W and Android 12 running under the One UI 4.1 interface.

Our official battery test runs many popular apps, games and services on timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The apps present in the cycles, and their certain execution times per cycle, are:

  • 6 minutes of usage (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
  • 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
  • 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
  • 2 minutes of usage (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is available at Extra for BRL 1,099. The cost-benefit is Good but there are 4 better models. To see the other 43 offers click here.

