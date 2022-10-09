Galaxy M13: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am

Samsung made the Galaxy M13 official at the beginning of the second semester and we finally have the device on our benches to carry out all the tests, starting with battery life.

In the package we have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Infinity-V display with FHD+ resolution, MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 platform, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), front camera 5 MP, dual rear cameras (50 MP / 2 MP), 5G, 4G, Dual-SIM, P2, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, Dual-band WiFi, Dolby Atmos Sound and NFC, 5,000 mAh battery with charging 15W and Android 12 running under the One UI 4.1 interface.