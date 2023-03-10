5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeMobileAndroidGalaxy M12 is updated: it's time for Android 13 and One UI...

Galaxy M12 is updated: it’s time for Android 13 and One UI 5.0

Android

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

A few days before the end of the year, Samsung keeps releasing updates for its smartphones, focusing especially on low-end models. The last to receive an update in this sense was the Galaxy M13, while now it is its direct predecessor to receive Android 13 and the One UI 5.0 interface. Of course we are talking about Galaxy M12 a low-end smartphone from early 2021 which in the last few hours has begun to be involved in the update that brings with it the latest versions of Android and the Samsung UI, in addition to the November Android Security Patch.

The firmware in question is identified by the build M127FXXU3CVL2 and at the moment it seems that the release has started from Russia, so it will still take a few days before it is made available in all the markets where Galaxy M12 has been marketed, including the Italian one.

In any case, this is an excellent signal from Samsung, which has now updated well over 50 smartphones in a matter of monthsgoing to demonstrate how its policy in this sector has been widely respected, even when it comes to devices that are no longer current and in any case not at the center of media attention.

- Advertisement -

In addition to that, most of the updates that introduced Android 13 and One UI 5.0 did not present any particular problems, a sign that the greater speed of diffusion has not been accompanied by a lack of care in the development of the software. 2022 therefore ends with an excellent signal from the Seoul house which we hope will set an example for the whole world of Android smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M12 is available online from eBay at 159 euros. To see the other 7 offers click here. (updated December 22, 2022, 2.20pm)

OPPO A74 5G characteristics price technical sheet

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Google

Google Messages, changes the look of read and delivery receipts

Google has started introducing a new message read receipt indication system within its messaging...
Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro far from the top camera phones | DxOMark

Xiaomi 13 Pro is positioned at 16th place in the ranking of the best...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.