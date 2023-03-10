Galaxy M12 is updated: it’s time for Android 13 and One UI 5.0

- Advertisement -

A few days before the end of the year, Samsung keeps releasing updates for its smartphones, focusing especially on low-end models. The last to receive an update in this sense was the Galaxy M13, while now it is its direct predecessor to receive Android 13 and the One UI 5.0 interface. Of course we are talking about Galaxy M12 a low-end smartphone from early 2021 which in the last few hours has begun to be involved in the update that brings with it the latest versions of Android and the Samsung UI, in addition to the November Android Security Patch.

The firmware in question is identified by the build M127FXXU3CVL2 and at the moment it seems that the release has started from Russia, so it will still take a few days before it is made available in all the markets where has been marketed, including the Italian one.

In any case, this is an excellent signal from Samsung, which has now updated well over 50 smartphones in a matter of monthsgoing to demonstrate how its policy in this sector has been widely respected, even when it comes to devices that are no longer current and in any case not at the center of media attention.

In addition to that, most of the updates that introduced Android 13 and One UI 5.0 did not present any particular problems, a sign that the greater speed of diffusion has not been accompanied by a lack of care in the development of the software. 2022 therefore ends with an excellent signal from the Seoul house which we hope will set an example for the whole world of Android smartphones.

