Galaxy M04 appears on Google Play Console with Helio G35 chipset and more

Apparently, the launch of the new Galaxy M04 is getting closer. That’s because the smartphone has now been found in the Google Play Console database after receiving certification from the Bluetooth SIG.

The first major highlight of the new homologation is that the Galaxy M04 should have MediaTek Helio G35 processor, something that limits your connection to 4G. In addition, the 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen will only have HD resolution.

As we are talking about an affordable device, the Galaxy M04 will be sold with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage in the most basic version. If necessary, it will be possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.