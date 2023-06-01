Galaxy F54, video anticipates it a few days after its debut: the specifications

- Advertisement -

Samsung would be about to make it official in Asia Galaxy F54, a mid-range with 5G connectivity and 108 MP main camera with optical stabilization. It is not a product with sensational technical specifications, rather one of those that through a very large OLED display it’s a huge battery (well 6,000 mAh) can give commercial satisfaction to the Seoul company.

The smartphone was featured in a first impressions video uploaded to YouTube by colleagues from gadgetsinnepal.com, where Galaxy F54 is shown and explained, even at a technical level, although it has yet to be presented. From here came the technical specifications that you see below, those of a mid-range product without exciting aspects characterized rather by a good balance general.

The style instead it is what we are now used to seeing on the Galaxy of each segment: the F54 also follows the stylistic direction of the Galaxy S, only with more rounded lines and that extra touch of “lightness” given by the coloring of the rear surface (in plastic) that changes with the light.

According to the rumors collected from the source, Galaxy F54 will be launched in Nepal in 8 + 256 GB configuration and two colors (dark blue and silver) at 52,499 Nepalese rupees, at the current exchange rate equivalent to around 370 euros. Probable presentation on June 4, 6 instead should arrive in India.

SAMSUNG GALAXY F54 – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED, Gorilla Glass 5 protection

: 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED, Gorilla Glass 5 protection SoC : Samsung Exynos 1380

: Samsung Exynos 1380 memories : 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB expandable UFS 2.2 storage

: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB expandable UFS 2.2 storage cameras : primary rear: 108 MP with optical stabilization ultra-wide rear: 8 MP macro rear: 2 MP Front: 32MP

: connectivity : 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 unlock : side fingerprint reader

: side fingerprint reader user interface : One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches

: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches drums : 6,000mAh

: 6,000mAh size And weight: 154.9 x 77.3 x 8.4 mm, 199 grams.