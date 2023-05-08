Galaxy F54 5G has 108 MP camera, 6,000 mAh battery and other details revealed

Update (5/8/23) – JB

After passing through the Google Play Console, the Galaxy F54 5G now has more specifications confirmed by leakers who have access to the Korean manufacturer’s plans. According to a publication by Debayan Roy, the device will be made official in India within three weeks, and its processor will be the Samsung Exynos 1380. In addition, this device will also have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz rate. The panel will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5. - Advertisement -

In the photographic field, the Galaxy F54 5G features a 108 MP main camera (OIS) accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, there is another 32 MP inside a centralized hole in the panel. The smartphone still has 5G connection, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and IP67 certification. Complete the set, the 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and Android 13 as the operating system. So far, the price remains an unknown.

Update (04/19/23) – JB

Galaxy F54 5G passes Google Play Console with Exynos 1380 and more

The Galaxy F54 5G passed approval on the Google Play Console this week. With the numbering SM-E546B, the smartphone should be announced with a screen that has FHD + resolution. In addition, the technical sheet also confirms that the smartphone will be made official with Samsung Exynos 1380 processorand it must work together with 8 GB of RAM and Android 13 as the operating system. The present thumbnail still makes it clear that the new Galaxy F54 5G is just the rebranded Galaxy M54 5G for the Indian market. - Advertisement - Thus, it should be noted that the F54 5G should still have a 108 MP main camera, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz rate and a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging. The official launch date of the intermediary remains uncertain. YouTube Shows Media Literacy Tips Before Playing Videos

Update (04/17/23) – JB

Galaxy F54 5G has 108 MP camera and launch forecast revealed

According to new information published this weekend, the Galaxy F54 5G should be launched in India by the end of this month. Sources who have access to Samsung’s plans indicate that the company is most likely to start sales next week. - Advertisement - In addition, the new smartphone should be official with a 108 MP main camera, which will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro. The front one is 32 MP. Other smartphone specifications also include a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz rate, Exynos 1380 processor, 6,000 mAh battery and 25W charging. Another important highlight is the presence of Android 13, while the official price of the Galaxy F54 5G should be more affordable than that of the Galaxy M54. However, Samsung has yet to comment on the leak.

Original text (04/11/23)

Galaxy F54 5G gets support page, could launch soon

Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy F54 5G soon. The news was revealed this week after the device wins official support page on the company’s website in India and Bangladesh. All users can now run Linux apps with graphical interface on Windows 10 According to preliminary information, the device carries the number SM-E546B/DS, which indicates that it will support two SIM chips. In addition, there is also the certainty that the device supports the 5G connection because this is hidden within the code of the leaked page.