Galaxy F54 5G could be the first “F” phone eligible for four Android updates

- Advertisement -

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F54 will be released on June 6 in India, and although the specifications of the new intermediate cell phone have not yet been confirmed, everything indicates that the model is just a renamed version of the Galaxy M54, and for the first time in history of line “F”, this model may be eligible for four Android updates. Making its support policy ever longer, the South Korean giant announced the Galaxy M54 with the promise of updating it to Android 17. Now, according to rumors released on Wednesday (31), the Galaxy F54 will be the first of the “F” line to be entered into the operating system’s four-update policy.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G – 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Exynos 1380 SoC

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– 108MP + 8MP + 2MP

– 32MP selfie

– Android 13, OneUI 5

– 6,000mAh battery, 25W charging Box Price:

8/256GB – ₹35,999 Google will allow you to identify short articles in search results USP

– 4 future Android version updates

– OIS (main camera) — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 31, 2023

Given that the Galaxy F54 should leave the factory running One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, this cost-effective phone is expected to be updated to Android 17 which, following Google’s pattern, will be released in 2026. - Advertisement - Rumors indicate that the Galaxy F54 will be equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. There will be a hole in the screen that will house a 32 MP front camera. At the rear, the phone will have a main lens with a 108 MP sensor and optical stabilization (OIS), an 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera.

Like its clone of the “M” line, the Galaxy F54 should rely on the Exynos 1380, a platform manufactured with 5 nanometer lithography that boasts four Cortex-A78 cores with a frequency of 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 of 2, 0 GHz. The chipset should work with 8 GB of RAM and versions with 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

To power this hardware, the Galaxy F54 will benefit from a large 6,000 mAh battery with support for 25-watt power charging. Color options and pricing are yet to be confirmed, but it is speculated that the 256GB variant will cost ₹35,999. The handset must be exclusive to the Indian market. - Advertisement -

Supposed specifications of the Galaxy F54 5G

6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Samsung Exynos 1380 Platform

8 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

three rear cameras Main lens with 108 MP sensor (OIS) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC

6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging

Android 13 with OneUI 5.1

See more!