Galaxy F42 5G gets updated with stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0

After receiving Android 12 and One UI 4.1 a few months ago, the Galaxy F42 5G has been awarded the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in India. This will be the last major update for the device, which will only receive security updates.

Update with Android 13 and One UI 5.0 released for Galaxy F42 5G in India and has firmware version E426BXXU3CVKC🇧🇷 In addition to the new features and functionality of the South Korean interface, it also includes the Android and November 2022 security package. The cell phone was launched only in some countries in Asia in September and the expectation is that the update will reach more regions in the coming days. It is a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G, which also received the update yesterday.

If you have the Galaxy F42 5G and live in India or just want to check if your device has already been covered with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. In October, Samsung revealed a rollout schedule for the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for its phones and tablets. The Galaxy S22 flagship line received the update in November, while flagships from previous generations and intermediate Galaxy phones were contemplated in November of that year in different parts of the world. In Europe, only the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S22 family have been contemplated so far.

6.6-inch TFT LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with drop notch and 90 Hz rate

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 5 MP sensor 2 MP depth lens

5G connection, USB-C and P2 port for headphones

5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 11 running under the One UI interface

Dimensions: 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm

Weight: 203g