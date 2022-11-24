Galaxy A72 gets Android 13 update and stable One UI 5.0 in Russia

Samsung started to release the update with Android 13 and stable One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A72. The news was confirmed this Thursday morning (24), and the update is available in Russia.
According to those who have already had access to the software, it bears the number A725FXXU4CVJB and weighs around 3 GB. In addition, Samsung also took the opportunity to release the November security patch for the A72.
Thus, in addition to all the news of Android 13, the smartphone still receives the fix for about 48 security holes found in Android and also in Samsung’s own interface.
As usual, Samsung is releasing the update slowly and gradually through batches. Thus, we emphasize that it may take a while for this update to be available in Europe.
Anyway, for those who want to check availability, the path is simple:
Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.
It should be remembered that One UI 5.0 brings a series of new features, such as new animations for the system, a more customizable lock screen, a function for modes and routines, in addition to Bixby Text Call to answer calls.
