Galaxy A72 gets Android 13 update and stable One UI 5.0 in Russia

Samsung started to release the update with Android 13 and stable One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A72. The news was confirmed this Thursday morning (24), and the update is available in Russia.

According to those who have already had access to the software, it bears the number A725FXXU4CVJB and weighs around 3 GB. In addition, Samsung also took the opportunity to release the November security patch for the A72.

Thus, in addition to all the news of Android 13, the smartphone still receives the fix for about 48 security holes found in Android and also in Samsung’s own interface.